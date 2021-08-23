Short film with Oklahoma ties finding success on festival circuit

“The Dark Valley, a short film with Oklahoma connections, has been accepted into multiple events on the festival circuit.
The film was written, produced and directed by Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse, who is from Pryor. It stars and is co-produced by Kholan Studi, the son of Oklahoma actor Wes Studi and the grandson of Jack Albertson, an Academy Award-winning actor known to TV viewers for his role in the 1970s sitcom “Chico and the Man.” Isabelle Gronlund, the film’s female lead, is from Oklahoma City.
Liam Silbernagel co-stars and Joe Estevez lends his voice to the film. Jeff Heffley, formerly of Pryor, serves as art director.
Morehouse said “The Dark Valley” is a brief glimpse into the sun-faded American dream. Although the genre is film noir, “The Dark Valley” also fits into the horror and thriller categories at most film fests. The film will be shown on a theater screen for the first time Sept. 11 at the Burbank Film Festival.
Morehouse said results have been amazing and reviews have been encouraging.
“We have won or placed in all film festivals that have accepted us and we have applied to almost 70 festivals in total including Sundance, Slamdance SXSW, Austin film fest and Writers Conference, which we almost won in 2018 with the screenplay “June in California,” and other prestigious festivals,” he said.
Morehouse is an entertainment veteran (27-year career in multiple roles) who bases stories and scripts off things that happened to him in Pryor, Hawaii, New York City and Los Angeles, uses his short stories as source material for scripts. He said his next film project is “Ghosts of Missouri,” based on a short story of the same name, and he may write it as a possible series pilot because it tells a unique ghost/horror/thriller story.
Morehouse provided this self-introduction in response to an email from the Tulsa World:
I am a completely self taught filmmaker and consider myself an outlier to the system which suits me just fine.
I’m a huge fan of outlaw country music. Merle Haggard is my hero and role model. If Haggard could overcome all the obstacles in his life and achieve success by doing it his own distinctive way, so can I.
I always was and am a working class person. We didn’t go to the country club. You’d find us in Pryor at the bowling alley and softball field.
I am extremely proud of where I came from. I’ve made it my journey to bring that pride and attention back home as well as to my new adopted home town of L.A.
I never got above my raising. My work ethic remains the same hard working, give everything your best that I learned in Pryor.
Morehouse said he would help if Pryor ever considers a film festival because it would give him a chance to come home a few more times per year.