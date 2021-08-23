Short film with Oklahoma ties finding success on festival circuit

Morehouse is an entertainment veteran (27-year career in multiple roles) who bases stories and scripts off things that happened to him in Pryor, Hawaii, New York City and Los Angeles, uses his short stories as source material for scripts. He said his next film project is “Ghosts of Missouri,” based on a short story of the same name, and he may write it as a possible series pilot because it tells a unique ghost/horror/thriller story.

Morehouse provided this self-introduction in response to an email from the Tulsa World:

I am a completely self taught filmmaker and consider myself an outlier to the system which suits me just fine.

I’m a huge fan of outlaw country music. Merle Haggard is my hero and role model. If Haggard could overcome all the obstacles in his life and achieve success by doing it his own distinctive way, so can I.

I always was and am a working class person. We didn’t go to the country club. You’d find us in Pryor at the bowling alley and softball field.

I am extremely proud of where I came from. I’ve made it my journey to bring that pride and attention back home as well as to my new adopted home town of L.A.