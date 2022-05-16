'Set Ready' courses being offered at Cox Business Convention Center

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) and the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy (OFTA) announced an initiative to bring OFTA’s “Set Ready” course to Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center this summer through the Tulsa County Film Recovery Program.

“Set Ready” is a four-day course, spread across two weekends, geared towards aspiring filmmakers and those who have been displaced from their careers due to the pandemic. The class will provide students the overview they’ll need to step onto a film set with confidence, feeling fully prepared and ready to work as a production assistant in any department.

“More television and film projects are pouring into Oklahoma than ever before,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said in a news release.

“Our office worked with 34 productions in 2021, the highest number of projects we’ve assisted in a year. Our goal is to train 100 new film crew in the Tulsa area. These workshops can jump-start career paths, equipping those completing the course to begin working right away on film sets across the region. Thanks to Tulsa County, we are able to offer these workshops at no cost to the participants.”

The venture was made possible with Tulsa County American Rescue Plan Act funding. For more information or to apply, visit OFTA’s website. Applications are being accepted with registration ending May 27. Students (18+) will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The first of three “Set Ready” courses will be held June 4-5 and June 11-12. The first course is both weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional course dates will be announced soon.

“Since its inception in 2020, OFTA has trained hundreds of students and prepared them to work in the state’s burgeoning film industry,” OFTA’s Nancy Hayden said. “Offering entry-level production assistant training, as well as more advanced specialization courses, OFTA is on a mission to develop a production-ready workforce within the state of Oklahoma and beyond. We’re thrilled to bring this course to Tulsa County with Tulsa FMAC.”

Alumni of the “Set Ready” course have worked or are working across the region on productions such as Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s “Reservation Dogs” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King,” just to name a few.

Angie Teel, Cox Business Convention Center’s assistant general manager, said CBCC is delighted to host the “Set Ready” courses.

“The team has been working to increase our film and television production connections within the film industry,” she said. “In 2021 we worked with four film and TV productions, providing custom catering, office space with high speed internet for uploading content as well as additional spaces for wardrobe, props, sets, and film scenes.”

