Scott Caan tours Outsiders House Museum and other locations from 'The Outsiders'

Add Scott Caan to the list of celebrities who have toured the Outsiders House Museum.

Caan stopped by the museum Monday and was shown around the premises by Danny O’Connor, founder and executive director of the museum. Because of shared roots as music artists, Caan and O’Connor have known each other for 30 years.

Caan is in Tulsa for the making of “One Day as a Lion,” a film he wrote that is being directed by Tulsa filmmaker John Swab.

“I think he’s one of the best young directors making movies right now,” Caan said.

Caan, nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his work on the television series "Hawaii Five-O," is starring in “One Day as a Lion.” Said a description on IMDb: Jackie Powers will stop at nothing to prevent his son from following him into a life of crime. With his mob employer in pursuit, a chance encounter at a roadside diner charts a new path.”

The Outsiders House Museum, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave, was a filming site during the making of the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders.” It was the home of a “greaser” family in the film.

O’Connor, who rose to fame as a member of the hip hop group House of Pain, purchased the property and transformed it into a museum dedicated to the Francis Ford Coppola film and the book by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton that inspired the film. A “super fan” of “The Outsiders,” he wanted to preserve the home instead of letting it be lost to history.

Like O’Connor, Caan is passionate about “The Outsiders.” O’Connor and Caan talked about topics related to the book, the movie and Hinton on the front porch of the Outsiders House Museum before venturing inside for a tour.

Because Caan expressed interest in where another filming site for the movie was located, O’Connor volunteered to take Caan on a driving tour of additional locations. The route included Crutchfield Park, the Admiral Twin drive-in theater and Circle Cinema.

“The Outsiders” helped launch the careers of Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe. Some cast members of the film have returned to autograph an interior wall of the museum. Among other celebrities who have visited the museum are Leonardo Dicaprio, Jack White, Soleil Moon Frye and the band Green Day.

