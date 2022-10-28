Sapulpa embraces retro with restoration of drive-in theater

￼ou can get your flicks on Route 66 in Sapulpa. Again.

The metro area once was brightened by the glow of more than a dozen drive-in movie theaters. Among them was Tee Pee Drive-In, which operated in Sapulpa from 1950 through 1999, according to an online site (driveinmovies.com) devoted to drive-in theaters.

All of the area’s drive-in screens faded to black except for the Admiral Twin, which is wrapping up a 76th season this weekend. Tickets for final-weekend films (“Black Adam” and “DC League of Super Pets” on the west screen; “Halloween Ends” and “Smile” on the east screen) can be purchased at admiraltwindrivein.com.

Meanwhile, the Admiral Twin is getting some new/old company.

The Tee Pee Drive-In, 13166 W. Ozark Trail, has been restored to functional status and will welcome itself back to the fold with a Halloween party-type event this weekend. “Halloween Ends” will be shown Friday, Oct. 28. “E.T.” and “Halloween Ends” will be screened Saturday, Oct. 29. Separate tickets are required for each film. Tickets can be purchased by going to teepeedrivein.com and clicking on “events.”

Haley Smalley, operations manager for the Tee Pee and event planner for the Kante Group, said she is excited about the drive-in’s first public event since reopening. Technically, the drive-in is still under construction, but she said everything is, for the most part, ready to go.

“It looks like the weather is going to pan out pretty well,” she said. “It’ll be fun. It’ll be a great weekend.”

Will it be the only opportunity to sample the restored drive-in in 2022?

“There is talk of possibly doing some weekend Christmas movies with some s’mores or something like that, but nothing has been confirmed,” Smalley said.

The plan is for the drive-in to dive into full-season mode in 2023. Smalley said the Tee Pee will be open seven days a week from March through Halloween before closing in cold-weather months. Maybe seeing the screen lit up will warm up those who experienced it the first time around. For instance: Tee Pee Drive-In owner Joni Rogers-Kante, founder of SeneGence USA.

Rogers-Kante discussed the drive-in during an episode (titled “Hometown Makeover Takeover”) of SeneGence International’s “Billion Dollar Lips” last year.

“I grew up here and I remember many, many weekends spent at the TeePee Drive-In in the car with either my mom or my dad or both,” Rogers-Kante said. “Those memories are some of my most cherished memories, so we were thrilled to get ahold of the property and know that we can restore it and bring it back to life and do it in a way that can be enjoyed by even more people today.”

Said Smalley: “She has got memories herself of it, but not only does she want to restore Sapulpa and bring it back to a tourist town, but it’s also the whole Route 66 thing and it’s childhood memories. We want to cater to every family in town.”

A goal is for Tee Pee Drive-In to become a source for entertainment beyond being only a movie destination, according to Smalley, mentioning amenities like a playground and on-site Airbnbs. Spartan trailers from days gone by have been renovated into Airbnbs with full bathrooms and kitchenettes. Two are ready for a sneak peek this weekend, but they are not available for rental yet. More are on the way. Movies will be included in renters’ stays.

“We plan on having decks where people can go outside and sit on chairs and watch a movie from the comfort of their own ‘home,”’” Smalley said.

An on-site restaurant was among possibilities considered, but Smalley said a food truck may work perfectly. Wait and see, perhaps.

“The playground is ready to go for kids to play on and we plan on eventually having a stage,” Smalley said, indicating that the drive-in could host concert events. “Maybe it’s a Tuesday. That’s a pretty slow day for a movie. We might just have special guests come out and do concerts.”

Smalley said people have reached out about the possibility of hosting private events.

“We will possibly look into doing that,” she said, adding that the Tee Pee could serve as a space for family reunions, class reunions and other events.

“It will be great for the older generation to be able to reflect on their time when they did go to the movies in previous years as well as a great space for the younger generation to make memories now.”

Featured video: