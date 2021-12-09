'Rumble Fish' plaque dedication set Saturday

A “Rumble Fish” movie plaque dedication will take place noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at 810 E. Third St.

Said an event promo on social media: “Come join us as we unveil our ‘Rumble Fish’ historic movie location plaque No. 3 on the alley wall located at 810 E. Third St. ... All are welcome to attend.”

A scene featuring Matt Dillon as Rusty James and Vincent Spano as Steve Hays was filmed at the location.

The plaque is dedicated to honoring and preserving the city’s rich motion picture history. Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, has led initiatives to place plaques around the city.

