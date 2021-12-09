 Skip to main content
'Rumble Fish' plaque dedication set Saturday
Rumble Fish

Matt Dillon is photographed during the filming of “Rumble Fish” in Tulsa. A plaque marking a "Rumble Fish" filming site will be dedicated Dec. 11. Tulsa World file photo.

A “Rumble Fish” movie plaque dedication will take place noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at 810 E. Third St.

Said an event promo on social media: “Come join us as we unveil our ‘Rumble Fish’ historic movie location plaque No. 3 on the alley wall located at 810 E. Third St. ... All are welcome to attend.”

A scene featuring Matt Dillon as Rusty James and Vincent Spano as Steve Hays was filmed at the location.

The plaque is dedicated to honoring and preserving the city’s rich motion picture history. Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, has led initiatives to place plaques around the city.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

