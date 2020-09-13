Ron Howard interview: Oklahoma, and OU, shaped the lives of his parents and the path for one of Hollywood's best-known families

Things like park-league sports helped Howard and his brother, but more than anything, it was love and constant support, Howard wrote in The Hollywood Reporter in a personal column following his father’s death in 2017 at 89.

“Mom and Dad helped us navigate the tricky waters of the entertainment business like few parents have ever done. Not one day in either of our juvenile careers was a hired, legal guardian used.”

The family business

As for Jean, she raised her children and enjoyed a second chance at her acting career from the 1980s until her death in 2000 at age 73.

That’s her as one of the empowered seniors in “Cocoon” and as Mrs. Claus in the opening minutes of “Scrooged” and in what seems like most of the network comedies of the 1990s.

“Once we were raised, she decided to dip her toe back in. My dad said she was the best actor at OU, that she was that talented,” Howard said.

“And then she comes back, and she became the new ‘little old lady’ in the sitcom world, working with a little bit of everybody and becoming very popular. And my dad just said: ‘I told you boys.’