Ron Howard interview: Oklahoma, and OU, shaped the lives of his parents and the path for one of Hollywood's best-known families

The Howards are one of Hollywood’s most celebrated families.
Their three generations as entertainers count hundreds of films, hundreds of TV appearances, Oscar-winning movies and box-office hits on their resumes.
Rance Howard. Ron Howard. Bryce Dallas Howard. And more.
And it all started in a classroom at the University of Oklahoma, where a farm boy from Kay County met a small-town girl from Duncan in the late 1940s.
They met in a scene study class. They both had aspirations beyond the Sooner state, beyond their communities, beyond the Depression and Dust Bowl years of their youth.
“They both had dreams of show business,” filmmaker Ron Howard told the Tulsa World in a recent phone interview discussing his father, Rance Howard, and his mother, Jean Speegle Howard.
The Howard family has given a $90,000 gift to the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts at OU to establish, in Rance’s and Jean’s names, a scholarship that will benefit students who attend OU’s Helmerich School of Drama and who come from rural areas in Oklahoma and beyond.
In a statement about their desire to assist aspiring actors who have small-town roots, the Howards said:
“Our mom and dad were from small-town, rural America. Their ability to afford to be the first in their families to pursue a career in the arts at OU changed their lives, as well as the course of our family history. They met on campus, made lifelong friends and career connections there, and affirmed the viability of their dreams. Our family wants to help support that dream for students from similar circumstances who make the excellent choice to attend the University of Oklahoma for drama and fine arts.”
Humble beginnings
Ron Howard described his father, who was born in Newkirk in 1928, as an Oklahoma farm boy who confidently decided at age 12 that he was destined to become an actor.
This came after a Christmas play in the same one-room schoolhouse that Oklahoma native and Oscar winner Ben Johnson had attended, Howard said.
“My dad wanted to ride his horse to California and become a singing cowboy, but nobody told him that he couldn’t carry a tune,” Howard told the Tulsa World. “Thankfully, his mom convinced him to go to OU to study.”
As for his mother, Jean “had gone to New York to study (acting) for a time, but she was struck by a truck and nearly died. She came back to Oklahoma, and she went to OU.”
Rance and Jean met in that classroom in 1948, in a class taught by an older student (Dennis Weaver, star of “Gunsmoke” and “McCloud” who had his own half-century career), and their family’s course was plotted for generations to come.
Before leaving the state to pursue show-business dreams in New York and California, “They had no connections. They knew no one,” Howard recalled.
“But they had OU, and that experience changed everything, and they became the first in their families to be entertainers, and it led to our families pursuing it ever since.”
The couple’s future would have little resemblance to that of their parents.
“My mom’s father was the town butcher in Duncan, and despite the Depression, they fared pretty well, and they ran a small grocery store and ran feeding programs through the store when they could,” Howard said.
“My dad and his family moved between about three or four farms, sort of upgrading their farms as they went, and they came close to losing a farm in 1936, but they never became Dust Bowl refugees.”
Married with children
After leaving OU, the couple married in 1949 while acting in a children’s theater company tour, and they made their way to New York, where both began careers.
Other events would change their course, such as Rance’s three years of service in the U.S. Air Force and Ron’s birth in 1954 in Duncan, which is 185 miles southwest of Tulsa.
“So I never actually resided in Oklahoma,” Howard said. “Sadly, about a year before I was born, my mom had had a stillborn baby at the military base hospital (in another state), and when I was coming due, my mom wanted to go home” to have the baby in Duncan.
Not that this fact has diminished Howard’s ties to Oklahoma, through the scholarship and his recognition of his parents’ own ties that went beyond his dad’s trademark accent and cowboy hat.
“Without a doubt, I think of their great work ethic and a grit and determination that was very present with them. You could not outwork my dad — no one could — and that was his Oklahoma roots,” Howard said.
“And my mom really loved the spirit of community, and I think she got that from Duncan,” he said, remembering her work with PTA groups in Burbank, California, where they lived, and “putting on these shows (as PTA fundraisers), and they would sell out, and she could just bring out the best in people.”
As Howard became one of the most famous child actors in history — starring in two No. 1 TV shows, as Opie in the beloved “Andy Griffith Show” in the 1960s and as Richie Cunningham in “Happy Days” in the 1970s — his mother put her own acting career on hold for three decades.
Howard’s younger brother, Clint, became a child actor as well, and as a youth, he played the son of Weaver’s character in “Gentle Ben” (1967-69).
As Rance co-starred on many of the show’s episodes, that put him acting opposite his own son, as well as his former OU classmate.
While Rance would appear in 140 films (including “Chinatown” and “Nebraska”) and more than 170 TV shows as an in-demand character actor, he found himself juggling three acting careers.
Meanwhile, Jean worked to provide a normal home life for her talented family.
Things like park-league sports helped Howard and his brother, but more than anything, it was love and constant support, Howard wrote in The Hollywood Reporter in a personal column following his father’s death in 2017 at 89.
“Mom and Dad helped us navigate the tricky waters of the entertainment business like few parents have ever done. Not one day in either of our juvenile careers was a hired, legal guardian used.”
The family business
As for Jean, she raised her children and enjoyed a second chance at her acting career from the 1980s until her death in 2000 at age 73.
That’s her as one of the empowered seniors in “Cocoon” and as Mrs. Claus in the opening minutes of “Scrooged” and in what seems like most of the network comedies of the 1990s.
“Once we were raised, she decided to dip her toe back in. My dad said she was the best actor at OU, that she was that talented,” Howard said.
“And then she comes back, and she became the new ‘little old lady’ in the sitcom world, working with a little bit of everybody and becoming very popular. And my dad just said: ‘I told you boys.’
“We were always supportive, and like with my dad co-writing with me the first movie I directed, ‘Grand Theft Auto’ (in 1977), that working together was his way of helping to get my career started. I loved working with him.”
Of course, Howard’s directing career took off and hasn’t stopped.
It’s a career filled with acclaimed hit movies from the 1980s (like “Parenthood” and “Splash”) into the 2000s, including winning two Oscars for best picture and director for 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind.”
And as co-founder with Brian Grazer of their production company, Imagine Entertainment, Howard is one of Hollywood’s busiest producers, for not only his films but also TV shows including “Empire,” “Genius,” “Arrested Development,” “Parenthood,” “24” and “Friday Night Lights.”
But it may be his 1995 movie classic, “Apollo 13,” that best showed off the talents of his entire family.
Not only did Howard receive acclaim for the box-office smash that starred Tom Hanks as astronaut Jim Lovell, but it was the last film in which both his parents would appear.
Jean played Lovell’s mother. Rance portrayed the Lovell family’s minister. Also, Howard’s brother Clint played an electrical technician at NASA.
And in a brief shot, you can find Howard’s wife, Cheryl, and their daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard (a movie star in her own right today with the “Jurassic World” movies and now a filmmaker, too) in a background shot of astronaut families.
A lifetime, a legacy
“That didn’t ever happen again after ‘Apollo 13,’ that’s right, that’s a good observation,” Howard said when reminded of his parents’ last work on the Howard family production.
It made him recall his mother, who died five years after that film came out, and it made him think of a story about his father and what Howard called “a good role, the minister, getting to go around and lend support to the families.”
A first cut of the film was long. Too long. A scene with a considerable amount of the minister’s dialogue ended up on the proverbial cutting-room floor.
Howard broke the news to his father.
“He didn’t even blink, and he just said, ‘Well, that’s not the first time that’s happened, and it won’t be the last,’” Howard remembered. “He just had a great way of thinking about it.
“It’s things like that, from both my parents, that I feel like I see something of both of them in my daughter Bryce,” the oldest of Howard’s four children (three daughters and a son).
When Jean developed heart disease, Rance devoted himself to caring for her, Howard said. They had been together for 52 years since meeting at OU.
Thanks to the scholarship gift from Howard and his family, the family legacy that began on the Norman campus will be continued in future generations by people from small towns with big dreams, just like Rance and Jean.
“Even back then, OU was really effective in terms of offering serious students a real career, and that continues to be the case. That theater program is still well-regarded in New York,” Howard said.
“When Dad died, and I talked with my brother Clint, it was important (for the scholarship) to have that focus on the rural community because it changed the course of our family, the two of them taking a shot at a career and at OU.
“I hope this can help keep that dream alive for someone, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
