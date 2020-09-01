Ron Howard establishes OU drama scholarship for rural students in memory of his parents

NORMAN – A recent gift from Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Duncan native Ron Howard will help fellow aspiring actors with small-town roots pursue their dream of studying drama and fine arts at the University of Oklahoma.
The university announced today that Howard’s $90,000 gift to the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts at OU establishes a scholarship to support students in the college’s Helmerich School of Drama who come from rural areas across the United States.
The scholarship is named in memory of Howard’s parents, Rance and Jean Howard, both of whom were born in Oklahoma and studied drama at OU before embarking on successful acting careers, according to a news release.
“Our mom and dad were from small-town, rural America,” Ron Howard said in a statement. “Their ability to afford to be the first in their families to pursue a career in the arts at OU changed their lives, as well as the course of our family history. They met on campus, made lifelong friends and career connections there, and affirmed the viability of their dreams. Our family wants to help support that dream for students from similar circumstances who make the excellent choice to attend the University of Oklahoma for drama and fine arts.”
