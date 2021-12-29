 Skip to main content
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returning to Circle Cinema
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returning to Circle Cinema

  Updated
The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be shown at Circle Cinema for a 14th consecutive year. Courtesy/20th Century Fox

 Twentieth Century Fox

Let’s do the time warp again?

You can usher in the new year along with Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff and Magenta when Circle Cinema shows “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Screenings are scheduled 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

Audience participation is strongly encouraged. Prop bags will be available for purchase at the show for the full Rocky Horror experience, hosted by filmmaker and comedian Peter Bedgood.

The Friday screening will end just before midnight with champagne available after the film and the New Year’s ball-drop broadcast on the big screen for a celebration to ring in 2022.

Circle Cinema is showing the cult classic for a 14th consecutive year.

For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

