Robert Duvall, George Strait among Western Heritage honorees

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall and country music legend George Strait are among the honorees for the 60th annual Western Heritage Awards, which will be presented Sept. 17-18 at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

This year's awards ceremony will also recognize those who were honored in 2020; that event had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Strait will receive the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, with Duvall receiving the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. Both honorees will also receive a commemorative three-piece Western buckle set created by Traditional Cowboy Arts Association silversmiths Scott Hardy and Beau Compton.

The awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through their life and career, as well as recognizing outstanding works of literature, film and television that deal with Western themes.

“The West is more than a geographical location; it is a story we tell,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. “For more than a century, writers, musicians and film producers have interpreted the trials and triumphs of the people who built the American West. At The Cowboy, we are pleased to honor the work these men and women have done in telling the great stories of the American West.”