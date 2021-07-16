Robert Duvall, George Strait among Western Heritage honorees

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall and country music legend George Strait are among the honorees for the 60th annual Western Heritage Awards, which will be presented Sept. 17-18 at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
This year's awards ceremony will also recognize those who were honored in 2020; that event had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Strait will receive the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, with Duvall receiving the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. Both honorees will also receive a commemorative three-piece Western buckle set created by Traditional Cowboy Arts Association silversmiths Scott Hardy and Beau Compton.
The awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through their life and career, as well as recognizing outstanding works of literature, film and television that deal with Western themes.
“The West is more than a geographical location; it is a story we tell,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. “For more than a century, writers, musicians and film producers have interpreted the trials and triumphs of the people who built the American West. At The Cowboy, we are pleased to honor the work these men and women have done in telling the great stories of the American West.”
Actor Woody Strode, whose career included such films as "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" and "The Professionals, will be the 2021 inductee into the Hall of Great Western Performers along with 2020 inductees Kurt Russell and Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell.
Inductees into the Hall of Great Westerners for 2020 are Montford T. Johnson nd Bennett Richard “Ben” Houston (1929 – 2016). Inductees into the Hall of Great Westerners for 2021 are Matthew “Bones” Hooks and Mel O. Potter.
Each award winner and inductee receives a Wrangler, a bronze sculpture of a cowboy on horseback created by Oklahoma artist Harold T. Holden, a 2017 Hall of Great Westerners inductee.
The 2021 Western Heritage Awards will also recognize R. W. Hampton and the 2020 awardee John Scott with the Chester A. Reynolds Memorial Award. Named in honor of the Museum’s founder, this award is bestowed on a living honoree who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Western values and ideals.
Tickets for the in-person ceremonies are sold out, but tickets for a special live-stream remote dinner held in the Museum’s Annie Oakley Center will be available for purchase and includes access to the cocktail reception preceding the induction ceremony, Saturday, September 18. For more information, and a complete list of honorees: nationalcowboymuseum.org/western-heritage-awards.