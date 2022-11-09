Resiliency Fund announced to support Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema launched a Resiliency Fund to encourage film enthusiasts and members of the community to provide support for and sustain Tulsa’s only nonprofit arthouse cinema for future generations.

Through November, memberships at various levels are half-price, thanks to what a news release describe as a “generous” challenge grant from Mark and Mona Whitmire of Tulsa. All Circle members will receive free popcorn with each ticket purchased throughout 2023. To become a member, purchase a ticket, or provide a contribution to the Circle’s new Resiliency Fund, visit circlecinema.org or call 918-585-3456.

Founded in 1928, Circle Cinema is Tulsa’s oldest cinema and is the last of the city’s traditional movie theatres from the early 20th century. The Circle was Tulsa’s first suburban movie theater, located in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.

Since reopening in 2004, the Circle has offered a variety of film experiences, including free educational films for public school students, films by local filmmakers, independent and foreign films, classics and more, according to Brent Ortolani, Circle Cinema’s executive director. In addition, the cinema offers silent films with live accompaniment on an original, refurbished 1928 theatre pipe organ.

“The Circle is an indispensable arts and cultural organization in Tulsa and the only place to experience independent film,” Ortolani said. “It’s important for the community to help sustain our only nonprofit arthouse cinema. The Circle is recognized for its traditional movie experience, a clean environment, and elevated food options, including the best popcorn in town. “But perhaps the Circle is best known for the educational and enriching events associated with many films.”

In a news release Ortolani said a film is never just a film at Circle Cinema.

“Many films are enhanced by panel discussions with filmmakers, actors, and subject matter experts, as well as musical performances,” he said.

Circle Cinema’s mission is elevating community consciousness through film. Ortolani said the cinema serves as a safe and affirming environment for various cultures and traditionally underrepresented groups to come together in a spirit of discovery and understanding.

A variety of film festivals are presented annually at the Circle, including the Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival, Arab Film Festival Tulsa, Twisted Arts LGTBQ+ Film Festival and others. In addition, the Circle is the only place in Oklahoma to experience British theatre, advance screenings of the PBS Independent Lens documentary series and concert films from the past and present.

Through the Circle’s Reel Indie program, films by local filmmakers who do not have distribution contracts are presented, with proceeds split between the filmmaker and the cinema. The Circle also offers a highly popular Native Spotlight program through which it features films by Native American filmmakers year-round, often in conjunction with area tribal film offices.

“A long-standing point of pride and hallmark of the Circle remains the free and reduced-price admission we offer to students, senior citizens, and veterans,” Ortolani said. “All high school and college students qualify for reduced admission prices each Tuesday year-round.”

While revenue from ticket sales, concessions and memberships are important and help support Circle Cinema, Ortolani said additional support is required to operate a nonprofit arthouse cinema.

“During the pandemic, the Circle received government assistance to safely keep its doors open and pay its staff,” he said. “However, in the post-pandemic period, audiences have been slow to return to arthouse cinemas across the U.S. The Circle is no exception. And while home streaming is convenient, it is no match for an in-person cinema experience.”