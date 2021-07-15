'Reservation Dogs' set for Aug. 9 debut

Principal photographry on season one of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has wrapped, according to the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. FX has announced the series will debut on the network’s streaming brand, FX on Hulu, in the United States beginning Aug. 9.
Co-created by Oklahoman Sterlin Harjo (“Mekko”, “Barking Water”) and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”, Thor: Ragnarok”), “Reservation Dogs” marks Harjo’s first foray into scripted television. Harjo and Waititi also serve as executive producers alongside Garrett Basch (“What We Do in the Shadows”, “The Night Of”) for the half-hour coming-of-age comedy series that tells the story of four Indigenous teenagers who commit crimes to fund their efforts to leave their home in rural Oklahoma.
Boasting Indigenous talents both on-screen and behind-the-camera, the series stars Devery Jacobs (“American Gods”), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Creeped Out”), Paulina Alexis (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and newcomer Lane Factor, and wrapped principal photography in northeast Oklahoma at the end of May.
“Shooting in Oklahoma is dream,” Harjo said in a news release from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. “It’s my backyard around the people I love. And, you can’t beat our locations.”
“Reservation Dogs” marks the first full-time, scripted network television series to film the entirety of its season in Oklahoma, according to the news release. Filming sites included Tulsa, Okmulgee, Sand Springs, Beggs, Inola and Terlton.
Early reports from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office estimate season one of the series had an impact of over $10 million spent directly in-state with the creation of over 800 local career opportunities. Additionally, the series features Oklahoma music artists whose songs are featured throughout the season, including Samantha Crain, Jacob Tovar, Broncho, Labrys and Lee Hazelwood.
“Oklahoma has been aggressively working to bring television production to the state, and we are honored to have been able to work with FX/Disney to host the production of ‘Reservation Dogs,’” Oklahoma Film + Music Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said. “The impact of this series on Oklahoma’s film workforce and local communities has been tremendous, and we are incredibly proud of homegrown talents like Sterlin Harjo who have helped champion opportunities like this for our state.”
The pilot episode recently premiered at New York City’s prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, where it was lauded for its sharp writing, and authentic portrayal of Indigenous cultures.
“It’s been an honor to support Sterlin Harjo and his team with the Tulsa County Film Recovery Program, made possible by Tulsa County CARES funds,” said Abby Kurin, executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. “It’s humbling to see Sterlin continue to choose Oklahoma and bring his projects to the Tulsa area. The impact of his work touches many levels of industry in Tulsa, spanning hotels, restaurants, shops, vendors, locations and more. Congratulations to Sterlin, and the entire cast and crew.”
