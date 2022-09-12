 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Reservation Dogs' actor Lane Factor appears in trailer for 'The Fabelmans'

Reservation Dogs Cheese

Oklahoma actor Lane Factor is Cheese in "Reservation Dogs." Factor is in the cast of the upcoming film "The Fabelmans."

 Courtesy, Ryan RedCorn/FX

Oklahoma actor Lane Factor of the FX series “Reservation Dogs” can be seen in a newly released trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical film about Steven Spielberg.

Factor, who plays the character Cheese in “Reservation Dogs,” is in the cast of “The Fabelmans” and first pops up in the trailer at about the 58-second mark.

“The Fabelmans” will arrive Nov. 23, but will be available in select theaters Nov. 11.

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator,” “American Gigolo” series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman, four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams as his artistic mother, Paul Dano as his successful, scientific father, Seth Rogen as an honorary “uncle” to the Fabelman children and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch as Mitzi’s Uncle Boris.

Directed by Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'Switzer: The Players' Coach'

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

