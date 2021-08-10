 Skip to main content
Report: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adds John Lithgow to cast
Report: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adds John Lithgow to cast

John Lithgow

Actor John Lithgow is joining the cast of "Killers of the Flower Moon." Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

John Lithgow has joined the cast of the “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film shooting in Oklahoma, according to a Deadline report.

Deadline said the two-time Academy Award nominee will play a prosecutor in the film, which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, delves into the serial murders of the oil-rich Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma.

On Monday, a photo was posted to social media of Lithgow visiting the Woody Guthrie Center in the Tulsa Arts District. Sam Flowers, who posted the photo on Facebook, shared that Lithgow "says that Woody is one of his heroes and he had to see the place while in town filming."

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

