Report: Brendan Fraser added to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast
Report: Brendan Fraser added to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

  Updated
Brendan Fraser

Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the "Killers of the Flower Moon" cast, according to a Deadline report.

 Associated Press file

Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the cast of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to a report from Deadline.

“This makes me really happy,” tweeted Jason Isbell, a music artist who is making his acting debut in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Deadline presumed that Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton in the Martin Scorsese film. Fraser’s filmography includes “The Mummy” trilogy, “Encino Man,” “Bedazzled,” “George of the Jungle,” “Crash,” “School Ties” and “Gods and Monsters.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is based on David Grann’s book of the same name about the serial murders of the oil-rich Osages in 1920s Oklahoma.

Stillwater' writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Interview with Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel from July 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

