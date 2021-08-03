Report: Brendan Fraser added to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the "Killers of the Flower Moon" cast, according to a Deadline report.
Associated Press file
Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the cast of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to a
report from Deadline.
“This makes me really happy,” tweeted Jason Isbell, a music artist who is making his acting debut in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Deadline presumed that Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton in the Martin Scorsese film. Fraser’s filmography includes “The Mummy” trilogy, “Encino Man,” “Bedazzled,” “George of the Jungle,” “Crash,” “School Ties” and “Gods and Monsters.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is based on David Grann’s book of the same name about the serial murders of the oil-rich Osages in 1920s Oklahoma.
Photos: See new images of actors in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Pawhuska
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
An actor has makeup applied on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk past the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
