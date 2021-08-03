Report: Brendan Fraser added to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast

Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the cast of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to a report from Deadline.

“This makes me really happy,” tweeted Jason Isbell, a music artist who is making his acting debut in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Deadline presumed that Fraser will play lawyer WS Hamilton in the Martin Scorsese film. Fraser’s filmography includes “The Mummy” trilogy, “Encino Man,” “Bedazzled,” “George of the Jungle,” “Crash,” “School Ties” and “Gods and Monsters.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is based on David Grann’s book of the same name about the serial murders of the oil-rich Osages in 1920s Oklahoma.

Stillwater' writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.