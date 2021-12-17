Release date arrives for 'Wild Game,' directed by Oklahoma actor and filmmaker Brock Harris

Stillwater-raised filmmaker and actor Brock Harris made his feature film debut as a director on “Wild Game,” which is being released Friday, Dec. 17 on iTunes and Apple TV as well as select theaters.
Creed Garnick plays Clay Wilson, who needs money to pay bills and save his family’s ranch.
Banjo, described by Harris as a cool, James Dean-type ranchhand friend played by Charlie Barnett, tips off Wilson that there’s a movie star (played by Matthew Daddario) in town who is wanting to prepare for a role.
“He thinks he’s a method actor,” Harris said. “I always kind of picture Leonardo DiCaprio getting ready for ‘The Revenant.’ This is what this guy’s mentality is. So he’s willing to pay for an elk hunting guide. The catch is that it’s not season yet and the movie starts before the season opens, so he finds this rancher and he basically pays him big money to go on a poaching trip so he can get his elk and feel authenticated before the movie starts shooting in a couple of weeks.”
Harris said basically everything goes awry.
“Clay Wilson goes against his morals and it’s kind of a Murphy’s Law-type rollout from there on,” he said.
Jared Bonner and Harris wrote the film and have roles.
Bonner is a game warden who is kind of a comedic presence and lovable character, but he’s still the antagonist.
“To make matters worse, he’s got a brother, who I play,” Harris said, adding that his character is a trained killer — a war veteran who is struggling with his issues.
“So he is sort of crazy and they are kind of out on the (hunters’) trail,” Harris said. “The bad guy, Gunnar, who I play, he is in love with Clay Wilson’s wife from high school and has kind of a stalker-type presence. Obviously, she is not interested in him and whatnot, but it’s sort of a jealous rage that drives the character to proceed and follow them out on trail, so they all go to the woods and things go horribly.”
Harris said he made the film with the same team he has developed films with from the beginning, and he said it was shot on the Wyoming ranch of his longtime film partner, Garnick.
“We basically made this sort of love letter to classic western film thrillers,” Harris said. “We wanted to make one of those Butch Cassidy-type of movies and set it in the modern world.”
Harris was recently profiled in the Tulsa World. You can read that story here.
Featured video: