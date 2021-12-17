Release date arrives for 'Wild Game,' directed by Oklahoma actor and filmmaker Brock Harris

Bonner is a game warden who is kind of a comedic presence and lovable character, but he’s still the antagonist.

“To make matters worse, he’s got a brother, who I play,” Harris said, adding that his character is a trained killer — a war veteran who is struggling with his issues.

“So he is sort of crazy and they are kind of out on the (hunters’) trail,” Harris said. “The bad guy, Gunnar, who I play, he is in love with Clay Wilson’s wife from high school and has kind of a stalker-type presence. Obviously, she is not interested in him and whatnot, but it’s sort of a jealous rage that drives the character to proceed and follow them out on trail, so they all go to the woods and things go horribly.”

Harris said he made the film with the same team he has developed films with from the beginning, and he said it was shot on the Wyoming ranch of his longtime film partner, Garnick.

“We basically made this sort of love letter to classic western film thrillers,” Harris said. “We wanted to make one of those Butch Cassidy-type of movies and set it in the modern world.”