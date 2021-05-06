 Skip to main content
Regal Warren Broken Arrow Theatre reopens
Regal Warren Broken Arrow Theatre reopens

  • Updated
Regal Warren Broken Arrow

Regal Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow is resuming theater operations. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Regal Warren Broken Arrow resumes theater operations Friday, May 7.

Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” and a full slate of additional titles are among movies shown. Future releases opening in coming weeks are “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”

A news advisory said reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

