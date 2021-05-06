Regal Warren Broken Arrow Theatre reopens

Regal Warren Broken Arrow resumes theater operations Friday, May 7.
Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” and a full slate of additional titles are among movies shown. Future releases opening in coming weeks are “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”
A news advisory said reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.
Tags
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.