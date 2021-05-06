 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regal Warren Broken Arrow Theatre reopening May 7
0 comments

Regal Warren Broken Arrow Theatre reopening May 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Regal Warren Broken Arrow

Regal Warren Theatre in Broken Arrow is resuming theater operations. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Regal Warren Broken Arrow is resuming theater operations Friday, May 7, according to a news advisory from Regal Cinemas.

Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” and a full slate of additional titles will be among movies shown. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”

The news advisory said reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News