Hollywood’s biggest night will be celebrated again at Circle Cinema.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Per tradition, the Oscars will be shown at Circle Cinema, which is preparing a red carpet for the occasion.

As a way of encouraging guests to become Circle Cinema members, the cinema’s 2023 red carpet event is exclusive for Circle Cinema members and will be free to attend with a membership.

Circle Cinema is asking for RSVPs in advance. Thursday, March 9 will be the last call for RSVPs if the event hasn’t sold out already. To join Circle Cinema and take part in Hollywood’s biggest night — by way of Tulsa — go to circlecinema.org.

Dan Threlkeld, Circle Cinema member and KTUL chief meteorologist, will host red carpet interviews as guests arrive. Writer and comedian Barry Friedman will entertain prior to the awards while DJ Kennedy plays movie music.

The awards will arrive on the big screen at 7 p.m. with trivia and prizes throughout the evening.

Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s only nonprofit arthouse theater, showed 77.5% of this year’s Oscar nominees.

“I think that’s our highest overall yet, topping last year’s by a percent or two,” Ryan Thomas of Circle Cinema said.

Circle Cinema screened eight of 10 nominees for best picture, three or four nominees in most categories and every nominee in the categories of best director, best actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, costume design and editing. Oscar-nominated shorts have been screening at Circle Cinema and can still be seen this week. Check circlecinema.org for show times.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films with 11 nominations, including best picture. It is one of the longest-running films at Circle Cinema with an original engagement April 8 through July 28 of last year and a by-popular-demand return engagement of Dec. 16 through the present. After the Oscars, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is expected to continue at Circle Cinema for a few weeks — maybe longer depending on what happens at the Academy Awards.

The Circle Cinema event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscar broadcast will feature a roster of presenters that includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

If you’re a fan of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” you might root for “The Fabelmans.” Oklahoma actor Lane Factor, who plays Cheese in Reservation Dogs, made his film debut in “The Fabelmans,” which is a best picture nominee. Former Tulsan Jay Ellis was in the cast of “Top Gun: Maverick,” also a best picture nominee.

2023 OSCAR NOMINATIONS

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Original screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted screenplay: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Living”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Women Talking”

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red”

Documentary feature: “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “A House Made of Splinters”; “Navalny”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Film editing: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Original song: “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; “My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase”

Costume design: “Babylon”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Makeup and hairstyling: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Elvis”; “The Whale”

Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans”