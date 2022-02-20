Envelope, please.

And the winner is... Circle Cinema.

Academy Awards nominations were announced this month.

Films shown at Circle Cinema snared 101 of 120 nominations (84.2%). Chuck Foxen, film programmer at Circle Cinema, believes that’s the highest percentage ever when it comes to modern-day Circle Cinema and Oscar-nominated films. For the first time, all 10 best picture nominees were films shown at Circle Cinema.

No matter which flick is named best picture during the March 27 Academy Awards ceremony, Tulsa moviegoers continue to reap benefits because Circle Cinema’s resurrection was hatched 20 years ago.

In December 2002, the Circle Cinema Foundation was formed with the goal of purchasing the dormant theater for resuscitation. Now it’s Tulsa’s only nonprofit art house theater and a “happening” place. In 2021, Circle Cinema was a satellite site for the Sundance Film Festival and it hosted a premiere for the groundbreaking FX series “Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo. Clark Wiens, co-founder of refurbished Circle Cinema, weighed in with additional big/favorite moments for this story.

First, here’s a bit of how-we-got-here history:

Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., is Tulsa’s oldest existing movie theater and it’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The cinema opened July 15, 1928, with “Across the Atlantic,” a silent romantic drama hurriedly crafted to capitalize on the hubbub created by Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight in 1927.

When Circle Cinema debuted, it was considered Tulsa’s first “suburban” movie theater. Eight movie theaters opened previously, all in the downtown area. A neighborhood theater on Route 66, Circle Cinema was, for decades, an entertainment destination.

“I met my wife there. She worked at the concession stand. She served me a sack of popcorn and I was hooked,” City Councilor David Patrick told the Tulsa World in 2002, adding that he saw Steve McQueen in “Bullitt” at Circle Cinema about 100 times. “I had a connection, so I’d get sneaked in free and get free popcorn.”

Also in 2002, Dennis Beck recalled trips to the theater for featured matinees.

“The theater was always packed with kids,” he said. “I remember seeing ‘Father Goose,’ ‘The Incredible Shrinking Man,’ ‘Godzilla versus the Smog Monster,’ you know, those type of movies.”

The theater anchored Whittier Square. Both took a downturn.

With the area in decline as people and businesses started moving south, Circle Cinema lost its neighborhood appeal, became the New Circle Cinema and began showing adult films (despite public protests) in 1978, according to Circle Cinema’s online site.

Another name change — to Cine Centro — occurred when the theater began showing Hispanic-language films. Then, darkness.

Circle Cinema closed in the mid 1990s. Neglect exacted a toll. Circle Cinema fell into a dilapidated state. A 2003 Tulsa World story described the cinema’s interior as musty and said “a tenacious little tree has even taken root along one damp wall.”

Asked recently about Circle Cinema’s pre-restoration condition, Wiens said, “Oh, my gosh. It was so bad. It was unbelievable when we took it over.”

Wiens purchased Circle Cinema with George Kravis, a Tulsa businessman and philanthropist who died in 2018. Grant assistance provided a boost and the cinema re-opened in October 2004.

In 2003, Wiens told the Tulsa World that he and his wife had long had a dream of founding a movie theater with a mission of tapping the power of film to educate and encourage tolerance and greater understanding among diverse people. The goal was community consciousness through film. That mission was mirrored in many of Wiens’ choices when he sat down with his wife to come up with their Circle Cinema highlights from the past 20 years.

One of the things that stood out to him was presenting the documentary “D-Day Remembered” to more than 2,000 people at the Performing Arts Center in 2004, prior to Circle Cinema’s opening.

On the 50th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ historic act of civil disobedience in 2005, Circle Cinema offered day-long showings of “Mighty Times: The Legacy of Rosa Parks.” Wiens said more than 1,000 people came to see the film. “The parking lot was inundated,” he said. “There were school buses everywhere.”

Ten years ago, Wiens said more than 4,000 kids visited Circle Cinema to watch a documentary about bullying.

Local flavor? Wiens said Circle Cinema sold out every time a Peggy Dow Helmerich film was shown. He specifically mentioned “Harvey,” a 1950 film that starred Helmerich and Jimmy Stewart. Wiens said Eva Unterman, a Holocaust survivor who settled in Tulsa, probably has spoken at Circle Cinema 10 times as part of the theater’s educational outreach.

“Our mainstay is Tim Blake Nelson,” Wiens said. “Every film he has had, we have shown it. He either flies in or Skypes in. He gives an introduction. Even now, as popular as he is, he has not forgotten us for one second. He comes through on every show. I have never had anybody more loyal than Tim Blake Nelson.”

Circle Cinema has hosted events connected to Leon Russell, Woody Guthrie and the filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders.”

Homegrown actors Gary Busey, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Mary Kay Place, Heather Langenkamp and others have returned for Circle Cinema endeavors.

An Oklahoma premiere for “August: Osage County” was staged at Circle Cinema in 2013. Harjo’s works were shown at Circle Cinema before “Reservation Dogs” was born.

Serving as a satellite site for Sundance permitted Circle Cinema to donate $16,400 to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

And annual showings of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “White Christmas” are on their way to becoming Tulsa traditions.

Said Wiens: “I’m giving you a history of 20 years, but I’ll be honest with you. It has been F-U-N.”

The resurrected movie house — four screens and another that is rarely used — has been part of Kendall-Whittier’s comeback story. Initially, it was projected that $2.9 million would be needed to bring Circle Cinema back to life. The total investment has been closer to $4 million, according to Wiens. Ticket sales don’t pay the overhead (this proved especially true during the pandemic), so fundraising is ongoing. Memberships are available at circlecinema.org.

Wiens said Circle Cinema was never meant to be his. It’s for the city of Tulsa. He gave credit to all those who have helped the 94-year-old theater return to prominence. He hopes Circle Cinema is on the radar when people discuss Tulsa’s highlights.

“We did this together, and we made something unique in Oklahoma,” he said. “There is nothing like it.”



Tulsa World Scene: 20th anniversary of Circle Cinema; Vintage Tulsa Show and Golden Girls binge watching





Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.