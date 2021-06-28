 Skip to main content
'Rebuilding Black Wall Street: My Life' documentary part of Circle Cinema Film Festival
Circle Cinema will show the new short documentary “Rebuilding Black Wall Street: My Life” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17 as part of the 2021 Circle Cinema Film Festival.

The film, from filmmaker TheRese Anderson-Aduni, is made from a collection of home movies discovered by her father, the late Rev. Dr. Harold M. Anderson, and family.

Tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can model at CircleCinema.org. A selection of photos from the film will be on display in the Circle Cinema gallery from Wednesday, July 7 through Friday, Aug. 6. All Circle Cinema gallery exhibits are free and open to the public.

The film depicts slices of life from families who stayed in Greenwood and rebuilt after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Anderson-Aduni also sees the film as a chance to spark community engagement and volunteerism.

“As the Yoruba proverb goes, ‘When the door is closed, you must learn to slide across the crack of the sill,’” she said.

A news release said seeing the everyday life of Greenwood in the past may act as a beacon of light to those looking for ways to help continue the revitalization of their community.

The documentary has a running time of 28 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A with Anderson-Aduni and other community leaders. The screening is part of the Greenwood Art Project in association with Women of the Villages LLC, Harold M. Anderson Trust Archives and and Getty Images Inc. with support from the North Tulsa Historical Society.

Producers hope attendees will be able to help identify people depicted in the film so their names can be attached to the film when it is sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History (Kenneth E. Behring Center) for posterity. For more about the identification process, visit womenofthevillages.org.

