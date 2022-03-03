Ralph Macchio joins guest list for pop culture con

A greaser will be making an appearance at one of the region’s major pop culture convetions.

Planet Comicon in Kansas announced that Ralph Macchio will be among celebrity guests when the 2022 show is held April 22-24 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.

One of Macchio’s earliest film roles was greaser Johnny Cade in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” The role catapulted him to a career that includes the “Karate Kid” franchise, “My Cousin Vinny” and “Cobra Kai.”

Macchio will join previously announced guest Mark-Paul Gosselaar of “Saved by the Bell” and “NYPD Blue” at the convention. For a guest list so far and for tickets, go to planetcomicon.com.

Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.