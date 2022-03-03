 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ralph Macchio joins guest list for pop culture con

  • 0
Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio, who has Tulsa history, will be among celebrity guests at Planet Comicon in Kansas City. Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

A greaser will be making an appearance at one of the region’s major pop culture convetions.

Planet Comicon in Kansas announced that Ralph Macchio will be among celebrity guests when the 2022 show is held April 22-24 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.

One of Macchio’s earliest film roles was greaser Johnny Cade in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” The role catapulted him to a career that includes the “Karate Kid” franchise, “My Cousin Vinny” and “Cobra Kai.”

Macchio will join previously announced guest Mark-Paul Gosselaar of “Saved by the Bell” and “NYPD Blue” at the convention. For a guest list so far and for tickets, go to planetcomicon.com.

Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney+ updates parental controls with addition of Netflix Marvel programs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert