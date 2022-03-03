Ralph Macchio joins guest list for pop culture con

A greaser will be making an appearance at one of the region’s major pop culture convetions.
Planet Comicon in Kansas announced that Ralph Macchio will be among celebrity guests when the 2022 show is held April 22-24 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.
One of Macchio’s earliest film roles was greaser Johnny Cade in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” The role catapulted him to a career that includes the “Karate Kid” franchise, “My Cousin Vinny” and “Cobra Kai.”
Macchio will join previously announced guest Mark-Paul Gosselaar of “Saved by the Bell” and “NYPD Blue” at the convention. For a guest list so far and for tickets, go to planetcomicon.com.