Ralph Macchio book arriving in October

Ralph Macchio brought life to Johnny Cade when S.E. Hinton’s book “The Outsiders” became a filmed-in-Tulsa motion picture.

Macchio has a book of his own on the way.

Macchio was among celebrity guests at Planet Comicon Kansas City, one of the region’s biggest pop culture conventions. During a Sunday Q&A session, he said has written a book about walking in the shoes of the Karate Kid.

“The Outsiders” sparked the careers of the young actors in the cast. One year after the film was released, Macchio starred in “The Karate Kid,” launching a franchise that continues to present day with the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” Macchio’s book will be titled “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.”

Most questions at Macchio’s Q&A were related “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” but a fan asked him if he had a favorite scene was in “The Outsiders.”

“I love ‘The Outsiders.’ I love that one on the resume,” he said. “I read that book when I was 12. I got to play the part I wanted to play.”

Panel attendees laughed when Macchio joked that the cast included “very forgettable” actors. Macchio quickly followed with this: “It’s an amazing cast -- arguably one of the best ensembles assembled.”

His favorite scene in the film? He said it was the scene at the end with Johnny’s letter.

“It was loaded with wisdom beyond his years and life lessons and inspiration to Ponyboy going forward from a guy who tragically died and I got to say ‘Stay gold, Ponyboy,’ which is just so amazing. That scene, from the perspective of being honest and pure, is why I love it so much. It really was the innocence of youth.”

