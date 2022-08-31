'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder appearing in 'Reservation Dogs'

Fresh off of battling an alien predator in the the film “Prey,” actress Amber Midthunder is experiencing rez life in Oklahoma.

Midthunder is a guest star in the newest episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” which streams on FX on Hulu. Season two’s sixth episode, titled “Decolonativization,” became available Aug. 31.

In the episode, two influencers (one played by Midthunder) attempt to bring the younger generation together at a youth summit.

An interview with Midthunder about “Reservation Dogs” and “Prey” will soon be published in the Tulsa World and online at tulsaworld.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: What 'Reservation Dogs' means to Native Americans and Oklahoma