A plaque dedication ceremony commemorating the Admiral Twin as a filming site in “The Outsiders” will be part of a 40th anniversary celebration for the Francis Ford Coppola motion picture this weekend.
Gates will open 6 p.m. for a Friday, April 14 plaque dedication ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Among words on the plaque: At this location, “greasers” Dallas Winston, Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade encounter two “soc” girls, Cherry Valance and Marcia, watching movies in the seats outside the original concession stand of the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
Among actors appearing in the scene were Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Michelle Meyrink.
