A plaque dedication ceremony commemorating the Admiral Twin as a filming site in “The Outsiders” will be part of a 40th anniversary celebration for the Francis Ford Coppola motion picture this weekend.

Gates will open 6 p.m. for a Friday, April 14 plaque dedication ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

On Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, the Admiral Twin will present an S.E. Hinton doubleheader — 40th anniversary screenings of “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish.”

Filmed in Tulsa, “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish” were released in 1983. Both are adaptations of books by Hinton, a Tulsa author, and they were filmed almost consecutively in 1982.

An early scene in “The Outsiders” was shot at the Admiral Twin. Danny O’Connor, founder of the Outsiders House Museum, will be present for the plaque dedication.

Among words on the plaque: At this location, “greasers” Dallas Winston, Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade encounter two “soc” girls, Cherry Valance and Marcia, watching movies in the seats outside the original concession stand of the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

Among actors appearing in the scene were Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Michelle Meyrink.