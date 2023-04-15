Greasers and socs were welcome at a plaque dedication ceremony that commemorated the Admiral Twin as a filming site during the making of “The Outsiders.”

Francis Ford Coppola filmed an adaptation of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton’s book in Tulsa in 1982. The film was released in 1983 and served as a launching pad to fame for many of its young cast members.

Among filming locations was the Admiral Twin drive-in, which showed up early in the movie. The events that transpired there set into motion a conflict that was at the core of the motion picture.

On Friday, Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum presided over a plaque dedication ceremony at the Admiral Twin. The plaque was affixed to a former concession stand on the property. The ceremony, held prior to a double feature showing of “The Outsiders” and "Rumble Fish," attracted a large crowd, including people who had been extras in the movie and Outsiders House Museum staffers, some of whom were extras.

O’Connor, joined by Admiral Twin owner Blake Smith, gave a shout-out to Hinton (“Hats off to her. We love her”) and thanked all the people who had a hand in making the plaque dedication possible.

“It takes a village,” he said. “It takes a team. And Tulsa is that town. You guys are those people. And I want to thank you because, without you guys, I’m not here.”