Pilots providing intro for 'Top Gun' sequel at Circle Cinema

Two pilots — Captain Gentner Drummond and his son, Major Alexander Drummond — will provide an intro before an opening night screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Circle Cinema. The sceening is scheduled 9 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

Before the film, guests can see a lobby display, provided by the Tulsa Air & Space Museum, that features an authentic fighter pilot flight suit, helmet and model jets.

The Drummonds will talk about their training, what it’s like flying fighter jets and the experience of taking off for a mission in support of the country.

Genter Drummond flew the F-15C fighter jet in two operational Air Force squadrons between 1986 and 1992, serving as a combat mission commander in the Gulf War and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals.

Alexander Drummond is actively serving as an F-16 instructor pilot. He has deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support and was awarded an Air Medal. He has also deployed to Japan and Poland for Theatre Support Packages. He was deployed across the nation in response to Operation Noble Eagle.

Here’s the premise for the “Top Gun” sequel:

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), whose call sign is “Rooster” -- the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

