Perry wrestling documentary to make Oklahoma premiere in July

Perry wrestling

Perry's Brycen Justus attempts a takedown on Pawhuska's Levi Youngwolfe during the 2017 state wrestling championships in Oklahoma City. Perry wrestling is the subject of a documentary film. 

 Tulsa World file

The award-winning documentary “The Price of Legacy: Wrestling with a Dynasty” will make its Oklahoma premiere 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Auditorium at the Douglass, 600 N. High Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Perry, Oklahoma, is home to a century-old high school wrestling dynasty. The documentary is about the positive impact of wrestling on the development of youngsters and on the community.

The film chronicles the century-long tradition of Maroons wrestling and its outstanding athletes and teams. Perry is the home of Olympic champion Jack Van Bebber, Olympic silver medalist Danny Hodge, two-time WWE world champion Jacob Hager (Jack Swagger), plus NCAA champions, All-Americans and hundreds of state champions.

Perry has won 59 state wrestling championships. Since 1961, the school has never gone more than two years without winning a team state title.

Chance Leonard is the creator, writer and executive producer of the film. Leonard is a 1987 graduate and former two-time state champion at Perry High School. He continued his wrestling career at the University of Oklahoma. He is also the 2017 Medal of Courage recipient from the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Tickets to attend the premiere and an after-party are on sale at DocOKC.org.

