Paranormal creatures invade Oklahoma town in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

After Spengler’s death, his cash-strapped and recently evicted daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon), needs a place to live. She moves into her father’s rundown farm house.

A single mom, Callie is joined in Summerville by son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things”) and daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), a Sheldon Cooper-type whose intelligence outweighs her social skills.

The Spengler family settles into what mom refers to as the “apocalyptic place” off 99 — presumably Highway 99, in case you want a clue where Summerville might be located in Oklahoma. It’s established early in the film that Summerville is the name of the town, but it’s not confirmed that Summerville is in Oklahoma until a dinner conversation between two characters well into the film. Later, an Oklahoma flag is visible in a law enforcement office.

Initially, Callie’s children aren’t keen about moving into a spooky old house in Oklahoma. But, like Gene Wilder’s character in “Young Frankenstein,” Phoebe Spengler discovers her grandfather’s lab and, hey, there’s no escaping destiny. She becomes a junior ghostbuster after a summer school teacher played by Paul Rudd shares before-she-was-born “history” about events that took place in the original “Ghostbusters.”