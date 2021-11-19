Paranormal creatures invade Oklahoma town in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Who you gonna call?
Maybe call your neighbors and tell them ghosts are in the vicinity, since “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is an Oklahoma story.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 release, is the newest entry in the “Ghostbusters” franchise. The story takes place in the fictional town of Summerville, Oklahoma, but “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was not filmed here. It was shot on location in Alberta, Canada.
The original and beloved “Ghostbusters” film was the second-highest grossing motion picture of 1984 — behind “Beverly Hills Cop” and ahead of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Gremlins” and “The Karate Kid.”
Good times, right?
Ah, but it can’t be 1984 forever. Time marches on. Three of the original ghostbusters — Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson are in their silver years and the other member of the phantasm-ic four, Harold Ramis, died in 2014.
Aykroyd, Murray, Hudson and Ramis reunited for a sequel in 1989, but you can’t get the band back together in 2021 — or can you?
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” plays out in rural Oklahoma because that’s where the character (Egon Spengler) played by Ramis spent the final years of his life.
After Spengler’s death, his cash-strapped and recently evicted daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon), needs a place to live. She moves into her father’s rundown farm house.
A single mom, Callie is joined in Summerville by son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things”) and daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), a Sheldon Cooper-type whose intelligence outweighs her social skills.
The Spengler family settles into what mom refers to as the “apocalyptic place” off 99 — presumably Highway 99, in case you want a clue where Summerville might be located in Oklahoma. It’s established early in the film that Summerville is the name of the town, but it’s not confirmed that Summerville is in Oklahoma until a dinner conversation between two characters well into the film. Later, an Oklahoma flag is visible in a law enforcement office.
Initially, Callie’s children aren’t keen about moving into a spooky old house in Oklahoma. But, like Gene Wilder’s character in “Young Frankenstein,” Phoebe Spengler discovers her grandfather’s lab and, hey, there’s no escaping destiny. She becomes a junior ghostbuster after a summer school teacher played by Paul Rudd shares before-she-was-born “history” about events that took place in the original “Ghostbusters.”
Some “Ghostbusters” fans bristled at a 2016 all-female reboot and, if so, hopefully it’s because they just had problems with the film instead of getting all worked up over gender. Will those same fans be welcoming of next-gen ghostbusters in the newest chapter? Because kid ghostbusters take center stage in the film, it has a “Goosebumps”-meets-“Ghostbusters” feel.
Jason Reitman, director and co-writer of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” surely has a soft spot for the 1984 source material. His father, Ivan Reitman, produced and directed the original “Ghostbusters.”
Ivan Reitman (producer), the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Gozer, familiar gizmos, the Ray Parker Jr. song (it had a three-week stay atop the Billboard Hot 100 in ‘84) and the Ecto-1 vehicle all return in the new film. Making a “Ghostbusters” movie without the Ecto-1 would be like making a Philo Beddoe flick without the orangutan.
Let’s not give away too many details, but, if you’ve peeked at the credits for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” you know Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson are due to make an appearance.
“We got to experience that thrill of watching them all step on set together, which is frankly like seeing the Beatles reunite,” Jason Reitman told the New York Daily News. “Everyone who was making this movie is a ‘Ghostbusters’ fan. That’s why you’re in the cast. That’s why you’re on the crew. To see those guys show up, all of a sudden I didn’t feel like I was the director of the movie. I felt like I was 6 years old again and on my dad’s set.”
Also back is Annie Potts, who kept her streak intact of being in every “Ghostbusters” film. Stick around for a mid-credits scene featuring another prominent actor from the 1984 film. There’s a post-credits scene, too.
In the original “Ghostbusters,” part of the magic was watching material be performed by actors who were comedy titans. At that time in history, folks would’ve gone to theaters to see “Saturday Night Live” alums Murray and Aykroyd in almost anything.
Meanwhile, the comedic moments in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” come primarily from clever lines of dialogue delivered by newcomers to the franchise. Let’s see if the film scares up enough laughs to keep the franchise going.
