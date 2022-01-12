Paramount acquires distribution rights for made-in-Oklahoma film 'Little Dixie'

Big news for Tulsa filmmaker John Swab: Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights for his newest film, “Little Dixie,” an action thriller starring frequent collaborator Frank Grillo.

Filming was completed in December. Deadline reported that Paramount is aiming for a release in the second half of 2022.

In an email to the Tulsa World, Swab said he and Jeremy Rosen were thrilled to make another film in Oklahoma.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of the state film office and Tava Sofsky, the local Tulsa film office and Abby Kurin, and all of our friends and family support,” Swab said. “We are very proud of ‘Little Dixie’ and to be able to make it with a studio like Paramount Pictures right here in Tulsa.”

Grillo starred alongside Josh Hartnett and Melissa Leo in Swab’s most recent film, “Ida Red,” which was set and filmed in Tulsa. In “Little Dixie,” Grillo plays a man who facilitates a fragile truce between the governor and a cartel, trading prosecutorial leniency for finance. With no more truce, Doc is left to fend for himself and protect the one untainted thing in his life: A daughter, Little Dixie.