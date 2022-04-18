'Outsiders' actor Ralph Macchio, Liberty Bell 7 spacecraft among Planet Comicon attractions

Planet Comicon Kansas City, a major league pop culture convention which is returning to downtown Kansas City this weekend, is embracing “The Outsiders” and outer space.

Ralph Macchio of “The Outsiders,” “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” will be among celebrity guests. On Sunday, the convention announced a TravelOK ticket giveaway by asking people to choose their favorite character from the shot-in-Oklahoma film.

On-site attractions at the convention will include the Liberty Bell 7, the spacecraft from the second manned U.S. space flight.

Piloted by Gus Grissom, one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts, Liberty Bell 7’s sub-orbital flight lasted 15-plus minutes in 1961 and was a textbook mission until splashdown, when the hatch door prematurely ejected, filling the spacecraft with sea water.

Grissom, at risk of drowning was rescued by helicopter, but the Liberty Bell 7 sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean and stayed there for 38 years before an expedition led by the Discovery Channel and the Cosmosphere recovered it from a depth of more than 16,000 feet deep.

“As a life-long manned spaceflight enthusiast, it is very exciting to have the unique opportunity to host the exhibition of a treasured piece of U.S. history,” Planet Comicon owner/founder Chris Jackson said.

“I vividly recall following and watching many of the manned US missions in the 1960s and early 1970s, including the moonwalks, as a young boy. Exhibiting LB7 is a wonderful return to Planet’s connection with the manned US space program after hosting some of the astronauts who walked on the moon as guests during the early years of Planet.”

The Hutchinson, Kansas-based Cosmosphere SciEd Center & Space Museum worked with Planet Comicon to bring the LB7 to PCKC. Planet Comicon will be the first comic con in the country to feature a flown manned spacecraft on display and the Liberty Bell 7 will be available for attendees to view during the show, which will take place April 22-24 at Bartle Hall/Kansas City Convention Center.

The convention is working with the Hutchinson, Kansas-based Cosmosphere SciEd Center & Space Museum to enhance science and STEM-based activities at the show while also sharing the historical relevance of the LB7 and the Cosmosphere’s spacecraft programming.

Macchio’s Q&A panel at the show is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Sunday. He will be available for photo ops and autographs at other times during the convention.

For tickets, a roster of celebrity guests and other information related to the show, go to planetcomicon.com.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.