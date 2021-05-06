'Outsiders' actor C. Thomas Howell performing in Tulsa

C. Thomas Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in the filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders,” is returning in August for events that will include musical performances.

Billed as an afternoon of music and storytelling, Howell will perform on the lawn of The Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Tickets start at $50. For tickets and additional information, go to the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.

The Outsiders House Museum was a filming site during the making of “The Outsiders.” It served as the home of Howell’s character and his movie “brothers.”

While in Tulsa, Howell will also perform twice at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. The “Tommy Howell and Friends” events are scheduled 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Advance tickets begin at $40. For tickets and information, go to tulsashrine.com.

