Oscar-winning Oklahoma filmmaker Gray Frederickson dies

Gray Frederickson, an Academy Award-winning producer from Oklahoma City who was a producer on the shot-in-Tulsa films “The Outsiders” and “UHF,” died Sunday at age 85.

Frederickson won an Oscar in 1975 when “The Godfather: Part II” became the first sequel to capture best picture. Frederickson also was a producer on “Apocalypse Now,” which was a best picture nominee five years later. Both were Francis Ford Coppola films, as was “The Outsiders,” which was shot in Tulsa in 1982 and is credited with launching the careers of destined-for-stardom young actors.

“Isn’t it amazing how that picture held up,” Frederickson said in an interview this year. “‘The Godfather,’ ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘The Outsiders,’ those three pictures really hold up with people. People still like them.”

According to an Oklahoman story, Frederickson worked as an usher at Oklahoma City’s Lakeside Theater in the 1950s. He was educated at Casady School, the University of Oklahom and the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

“I was in Europe,” he said in a 2022 interview. “I met filmmakers in Rome and they were making movies. They asked me to produce a movie and I said ‘How do you do that?’ And they said ‘just get the money.’ They said if you’ve got the money you can make a movie.”

Frederickson returned to Oklahoma to raise money for film ventures.

“We made a couple of low-budget movies in Italy and then I started working on Italian movies. I worked on a Clint Eastwood movie, ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.’ Clint (talked me into) coming back to L.A. I fell in love with L.A. when I got there and through Clint I met Alan Wright. And we did ‘Little Fauss and Big Halsey’ and then, after that, we were offered ‘The Godfather’ because we brought in ‘Little Fauss and Big Halsey’ so smoothly.”

“The Godfather” launched an professional relationship with Coppola that spanned decades.

Fredrickson produced films for 60 years and he was influential in the decision to shoot the 1989 Weird Al Yankovic movie “UHF” in Tulsa.

“Gray Frederickson told us we would have no problem getting extras and people there weren’t jaded,” Yankovic told the Tulsa World in 2019. “If we shot in L.A. or New York, the extras would be sort of jaded. ‘Oh, another film crew.’ But in Tulsa, the locals were very excited and happy to be a part of this production, and we got very enthusiastic people in the movie.”

“UHF” was panned by critics and was not a box office success, but it has been elevated to cult classic since. Frederickson, asked in 2019 if he was proud of “UHF,” said “Very much so.”

Frederickson said the people of Tulsa were wonderful during film projects. Recalling an instance from "The Outsiders," he said, “We were filming in north Tulsa in a rain storm. And we were knocking on peoples’ doors at 2 in the morning asking if we could use their washers and dryers to wash the wardrobe because it was getting all muddy in the rain.”

Fredrickson returned to his home state in 1999 to start a film program and become an educator. Rachel Cannon, co-founder and co-CEO of Prairie Surf Media in Oklahoma City called Frederickson the pun-intended godfather of Oklahoma Film during a 2019 interview with the Oklahoman.

“He literally was the foundation of the film industry here,” Cannon said.

Frederickson was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2019.