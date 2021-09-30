'Old Henry:' Tulsa's Tim Blake Nelson shines in new Western film

Speaking of Westerns, Nelson loves them. He called Westerns one of his favorite genres:

“Westerns were my way into what movies could do as an art form, and specifically the Sergio Leone Westerns that I watched as a kid growing up and the tight close-ups that are so completely subjective coupled with the use of music, the stylization of the clothing — you know, the long dusters and ponchos and the hats that aren’t quite cowboy hats.

“The way the films were hyper-accurate by being slightly inaccurate just caused me to change the way I looked at movies because I was watching a real filmmaker at work making really deliberate choices in every respect — camera angle on characters, what the characters were wearing, the look of the film stock, the color palette of the whole movie. And not only the (Ennio Morricone) music, but how loud it was at times. How scenes were staged. What types of faces got close-ups in the movie. It all just suddenly said to me this is not just entertainment. It can be an art form.”

Opinion: The art of “Old Henry” is that its final brush strokes keep elevating the film even after the credits roll. The more you think about “Old Henry,” the more you may like it. Welcome back, Westerns, not that you ever went completely away.