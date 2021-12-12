Oklahoman who was Lucille Ball's longtime secretary appreciates renewed interest in Lucy

Lucille Ball is being appreciated all over again, which means demand is ratcheting up for Wanda Clark.
For instance: Clark, a Grand Lake resident who served as Lucy’s secretary and personal assistant for 28 years, was asked to join Amy Poehler on a Zoom call a few months ago. Poehler picked Clark’s brain about Lucy. Poehler is directing a “Lucy & Desi” documentary for Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.
Desi (Arnaz) and Lucy, married for 20 years, played a husband and wife on the classic sitcom “I Love Lucy.”
Their real-life relationship was more complicated than the one viewers saw in episodes of a series that, in its original six-year run, never finished below third in season-ending ratings and was America’s most-watched show four times.
Lucy and Desi divorced in 1960, but their shared mythology proved compelling enough to attract the interest of 21st century storytellers. Can’t wait to see the Poehler documentary? Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucy and Desi in “Being the Ricardos,” a motion picture that opened Friday. Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. are executive producers.
Kidman and Bardem made the talk show rounds to promote “Being the Ricardos” in advance of its release. On Dec. 5, “CBS Sunday Morning” devoted a segment to the film and a segment to the 70th anniversary of “I Love Lucy.” Clark, never mind that she had a front-row seat for Lucy’s life, watched “CBS Sunday Morning” and feasted on as many Kidman and Bardem interviews as she could. Of course Clark made an immediate cinema trip to see “Being the Ricardos.” She went in knowing she was going to like it, no matter what.
What do you expect? Clark loves Lucy. So do the people who pepper her with questions.
“I haven’t done much in the past year because nobody’s done anything,” she said. “But I’m asked all the time to go speak at a Rotary group or a church group about my working days with Lucy, and I’m always so happy to do it.”
Clark accepted an invitation last month to be a luncheon speaker at Kirk of the Hills, a Tulsa church. The event drew a large, Lucy-curious crowd. Said Clark: “What’s more fun than talking about Lucy?”
In 2019, Clark told the Tulsa World how an Oklahoman came to be Lucy’s right-hand gal. Clark, who grew up in Idabel and Oklahoma City, followed a sister to California in 1960. The sister came home after her husband was discharged from the military. Clark stayed for a solo adventure and found work in the advertising department of Look magazine.
“You remember the show ‘Mad Men’ on TV?” she told the World in 2019. “That’s exactly the way advertising was in the early 1960s. I never saw anyone drink as much as advertising people, but boy, was it fun.”
One of Clark’s co-workers and friends at Look was Lucy’s cousin Cleo Smith. It was Smith who recommended Clark when Lucy was in search of a secretary. Said Lucy: “If you like her, she’s hired.”
And so began what Clark has referred to as her “fairy tale.” She remains close with Lucy’s children. Lucie Arnaz and her husband, actor Larry Luckinbill, have visited Clark at Grand Lake, where she is spending retirement years. You can hear her talk about her life with Lucy in this interview John Erling conducted for voicesofoklahoma.com.
Clark is pleased that Lucy’s life is being celebrated anew with “Being the Ricardos” and the Poehler documentary. Clark thinks highly of Poehler (“just a doll of a person”) and said she enjoyed every minute of their Zoom call. Poehler asked Clark what Lucy would think about the documentary that is being made.
“I think Lucy probably would have loved this documentary only because anything Ron Howard does, it’s going to be a class act, and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ was a Desilu show,” Clark said, referring to Lucy’s production company.
“She saw Ronnie Howard grow up and his father (Rance Howard) was an actor. He was a tall man and he did some Lucy shows. So I think Lucy would be very pleased with Ronnie Howard doing something that was about her.”
Clark, asked what she would most want people to know about Lucy and Desi, said Lucy was very loving and warm and generous and Desi was probably the most charming man she ever met. The two of them together? Clark, throwing in a disclaimer that she’s not telling any tales that aren’t already out there, said Desi’s drinking and womanizing was problematic. Lucy was hurt and embarrassed by his actions.
But Lucy continued to count on Desi for advice as long as he lived. She said he was the only person that Lucy could get a “real answer” from because everyone else around her was a “yes” person who wanted to please her.
“Me too,” she said. “If she wanted that mountain moved, I tried to move it. Everyone else would just say ‘Whatever Lucy wanted, just do that.’ Whenever she went to Desi, he would say ‘you can’t do that.’”
Clark said their love for each other never ended, but they just couldn’t live together. Now their relationship is back in the spotlight. Interesting: Clark said Lucy never really sought the spotlight.
“I mean, her best friends were people that would play backgammon with her,” Clark said. “She liked people and other celebrity associates, but she wasn’t a party girl. She didn’t enjoy going to parties. She was really kind of a quiet, calm person.”
Clark recalled that talk show hosts like Johnny Carson were always asking Lucy to be a guest. She often declined because she didn’t think she had anything to talk about, unless maybe she had a new project in the works.
“So she really didn’t enjoy doing that kind of a show, but she always looked marvelous,” Clark said. “She was terribly glamorous. She was glamorous until the day she died.”
Featured