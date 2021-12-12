Oklahoman who was Lucille Ball's longtime secretary appreciates renewed interest in Lucy

Clark, asked what she would most want people to know about Lucy and Desi, said Lucy was very loving and warm and generous and Desi was probably the most charming man she ever met. The two of them together? Clark, throwing in a disclaimer that she’s not telling any tales that aren’t already out there, said Desi’s drinking and womanizing was problematic. Lucy was hurt and embarrassed by his actions.

But Lucy continued to count on Desi for advice as long as he lived. She said he was the only person that Lucy could get a “real answer” from because everyone else around her was a “yes” person who wanted to please her.

“Me too,” she said. “If she wanted that mountain moved, I tried to move it. Everyone else would just say ‘Whatever Lucy wanted, just do that.’ Whenever she went to Desi, he would say ‘you can’t do that.’”

Clark said their love for each other never ended, but they just couldn’t live together. Now their relationship is back in the spotlight. Interesting: Clark said Lucy never really sought the spotlight.