Oklahoma tornado rampages to movie screens in '13 Minutes'

Who lives? Who dies? Who is lost? Who is found?

The film follows the characters’ stories through the aftermath of devastation — and pity the workers who had to create and clean up all that simulated wreckage.

“‘13 Minutes’ was this sweet little production that took itself to Oklahoma, and then when they brought in the tornado rubble, it was jarring,” Vassilieva said. “It went as far as I could see.”

Oklahoma wasn’t just the right place to shoot the film because the state is frequently in the crosshairs of tornadic storms. It was the right place because of the spectrum of individuals in Oklahoma. Gossling and producer/co-writer Travis Farncombe (a certified storm chaser who experienced a tornadic event when he was young) wanted a story about the volatility of life in tornado alley — both in terms of weather and community issues faced by those who reside here.

“It was important to us not to villain-ize or to glorify any character,” Farncombe said. “What we did was simply tell stories of the different people we live with in our communities.”