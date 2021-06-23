 Skip to main content
Oklahoma-produced film 'Stick Up' wins festival honors
  • Updated
Tori Hartley in 'Stick Up'

Tori Hartley is Ali in “Stick Up,” which debuted at the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

 Courtesy, Luke Andrew Anthony

“Stick Up,” an Oklahoma-produced film that was completely crowdfunded and one of the first SAG-AFTRA films in the country shot during the pandemic, won the Audience Award for best short film at the 2021 deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

“Stick Up” was produced by Garrett Davis, Tori Hartley and Chris Oz McIntosh in association with Freestyle Creative. McIntosh directed the screenplay written by Davis and Hartley.

The film follows a young woman (played by Hartley) who stops at a gas station to score some quick cash before hitting the road to freedom. However, her simple plan becomes complicated when she runs into an old friend (played by Davis).

“For a filmmaker who started attending the festival eight years ago as only a film student, this is a really surreal and special moment,” McIntosh said. “I’m so thrilled the audiences at deadCenter enjoyed our little tale of cops and robbers. It wouldn’t be possible without my amazing co-producers and writers Garrett Davis and Tori Hartley and all the wonderful people who rallied behind us.”

“Stick Up” made its world premiere at the festival.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

