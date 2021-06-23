Oklahoma-produced film 'Stick Up' wins festival honors

“Stick Up,” an Oklahoma-produced film that was completely crowdfunded and one of the first SAG-AFTRA films in the country shot during the pandemic, won the Audience Award for best short film at the 2021 deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

“Stick Up” was produced by Garrett Davis, Tori Hartley and Chris Oz McIntosh in association with Freestyle Creative. McIntosh directed the screenplay written by Davis and Hartley.

The film follows a young woman (played by Hartley) who stops at a gas station to score some quick cash before hitting the road to freedom. However, her simple plan becomes complicated when she runs into an old friend (played by Davis).

“For a filmmaker who started attending the festival eight years ago as only a film student, this is a really surreal and special moment,” McIntosh said. “I’m so thrilled the audiences at deadCenter enjoyed our little tale of cops and robbers. It wouldn’t be possible without my amazing co-producers and writers Garrett Davis and Tori Hartley and all the wonderful people who rallied behind us.”

“Stick Up” made its world premiere at the festival.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.