New jobs. New movies. New drive-in memories.
While the filming of movies and TV shows has been shut down for months, the pandemic hasn’t kept studios and filmmakers from making new deals for future projects.
That includes several Oklahomans and Oklahoma-made projects that have been making news.
Awards for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’
HBO’s “Watchmen,” the comic-book sequel of sorts that became a brilliant and entertaining nine-part series about race, history and policing in America and which was set in Tulsa, continues to receive notice.
The latest is its recognition with the most nominations from the Television Critics Association.
The 200-member group honors a wide range of programing, from news and information to dramas and comedies, and “Watchmen” was nominated in four categories (awards to come later this summer).
They include program of the year, best new show, best movie or miniseries, and outstanding achievement in drama by the show’s star, Regina King.
Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced July 28, and there will likely be more recognition for “Watchmen” and its creator, Damon Lindelof.
Garth makes Admiral Twin No. 1
This Saturday, July 25, Ada’s Blake Shelton will be joined by Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins for the latest concert beamed to drive-in theater screens, and it should be big at Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In.
But will it be as big as last month’s on-screen show by fellow Oklahoma boy Garth Brooks?
Admiral Twin owner Blake Smith told the Tulsa World that the drive-in was No. 1 in ticket sales for the Brooks event June 27 — and that was out of approximately 250 drive-ins across North America that showed the concert.
With the natural social distancing allowed by car spacing at drive-ins, Brooks and concert organizers saw the event as a safe entertainment choice amid the pandemic that families could enjoy together, as well as being a unique effort to help local businesses and communities where it played.
Shelton’s show will be the second in a series that has now been dubbed “Encore Drive-In Nights,” with more performers and show dates to be announced in the future.
When you include a couple of comedy performances and swap meets and a Casting Crowns in-person concert, the drive-in has a more diversified schedule than ever this summer.
For ticket information on Shelton’s show, go to ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Each ticket will admit one vehicle with up to six family members or friends.
Speaking of Lindelof...
“Watchmen” writer-producer Lindelof had an extensive conversation recently with Adam Chitwood, the Tulsa-based managing editor of the Collider website, which writes about the entertainment industry.
During their talk, they discussed past Lindelof projects, like ABC’s “Lost” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.”
And “Watchmen.” Lindelof was in part inspired to create the series after learning about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and used it as a spark to how the series would address racial tensions, even re-enacting a portion of massacre events.
Lindelof — who was wearing a T-shirt with the Golden Driller on it for the video interview — also said that he intends to be in Tulsa around Memorial Day 2021 in connection with the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
There are reportedly other individuals, in the fields of entertainment, history and otherwise, who are considering coming to Tulsa during that time as well, but Lindelof has stated his intentions nearly one year ahead of that time.
Those interested can find Chitwood’s interview with Lindelof at collider.com/tag/damon-lindelof.
Munn will be a woman of action
Oklahoma City native Olivia Munn, a veteran of dramas as well as comedies, has increasingly been including action films in her repertoire with “The Predator” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” in recent years.
Now, she’s ready to take the lead.
“Replay” is an action-thriller that was announced during the recent Cannes Film Festival’s virtual events, and Munn is set to not only star in the movie, but also take on a producing role for the first time.
According to entertainment industry website Deadline, Munn would play a woman “whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now, armed only with illegal, ‘bleeding edge’ tech and a desperate plan, she must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.”
“Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film,” said Ethan Erwin of Dark Castle Entertainment, which is producing the movie.