Oklahoma movie news: As one Tulsa theater reopens, another closes for three days a week

Will the third time be the charm for Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s historic arthouse theater, in attempting to reopen to the public and show movies again?

“We are hoping that we have perfected the most safe way for a person to see a film, and we think we have because the safety of our customers and our staff is our primary concern,” said Clark Wiens, co-founder of the nonprofit foundation that operates Circle Cinema.

The theater will reopen Thursday, Sept. 24, with all of its previous plans for safe moviegoing still in place.

The 92-year-old theater at 10 S. Lewis Ave. reopened in June but closed two weeks later amid rising coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area.

It planned to join other theaters in welcoming “Tenet” to its screens Sept. 3, but cases shot up again and that plan was canceled.

Now, Circle Cinema — the only movie theater in the metro area that is not currently open — will try again, beginning with 7 p.m. Thursday night previews of the crime drama “Kajillionaire,” starring Evan Rachel Wood.

Also opening this weekend: “The Nest,” an acclaimed marital drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, and the music documentary “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.”