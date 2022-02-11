Oklahoma-made 'Finding Carlos' film to debut Feb. 18

“Finding Carlos,” an Oklahoma-made film starring Tulsa artist Branjae Jackson, will debut Feb. 18, with a week-long engagement at the Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. The film, which is being distributed by Vertical Entertainment, will also be available on Video on Demand.

“Finding Carlos” is the story of a young man who has to move in with his estranged father and find his own place in the world. The story was inspired by the ballet “The Nutcracker,” and features several music-and-dance sequences that showcase a wide range of dance styles, from hip-hop to Kazakhstan folk dances.

The film was directed by Lance McDaniel, and co-written by McDaniel and Melissa Scaramucci. Hui Cha Poos, a dance instructor at the University of Central Oklahoma, served as choreographer, and Tulsa musician Bobby Moffett Jr. composed and arranged the film’s score.

The film stars Maximus White as Carlos, and Michael Andreaus as Dross. Jackson plays Sugar Plum, the owner of a dance company; she also performs the film’s title song, “Do Something New.”

