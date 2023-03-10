Films from around the world will explore common themes of Jewish identity and culture in a variety of genres at the ninth Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival, scheduled Sunday, March 26 through Thursday, March 30 at Circle Cinema.

The festival is a partnership between the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Circle Cinema with founding sponsor the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. Tickets ($12 per film; $60 all-festival pass) can be purchased at CircleCinema.org/OKJFF.

The 2023 festival includes feature films, shorts and special post-film discussions. The lineup:

3 p.m. Sunday, March 26

“America” (drama — Hebrew and English with English subtitles; 127 minutes)

Visually stunning and full of emotional storytelling, “America” is an award-winning film from director Ofir Raul Graizer (“The Cakemaker”). An Israeli man returns home after 10 years in America. An encounter with his childhood friend and fiancé will change everyone’s lives.

Grazier expertly weaves important pieces of backstory in a gradual manner and the stunning cinematography brings forth the emotion, color and fragrance that touches on friendship, love and moral responsibility. The film produced a winner in the best actress category at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

7 p.m. Monday, March 27

“Farewell, Mr Haffmann” (drama — French with English subtitles; 115 minutes)

In this acclaimed drama set in Paris during the Nazi occupation, French actor Daniel Auteuil (Jean de Florette) stars as Joseph Haffmann, a Jewish jeweler who sends his family away to safety with the intention of joining them later.

Haffmann hands off the business to his trusted employee François Mercier and wife, Blanche, who recently married and are struggling to conceive a child.

Haffmann’s plans go awry when he is unable to escape the city under the watch of German authorities. After Haffmann returns home, the couple agrees to let him stay in their basement, but they strike a deal that will change the course of their lives. Based on a play by Jean-Philippe Daguerre, “Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” is a twisting, turning and satisfying tale that reveals the complex and contradictory sides of humanity pushed to its darkest limits.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

“One More Story” (romantic comedy — Hebrew with English subtitles; 92 minutes)

This charming and uniquely Israeli rom-com marks the directorial debut of Israel’s beloved comedian and TV personality, Guri Alfi.

Encouraged by an unscrupulous boss (played by Alfi) who is also her secret lover, newspaper journalist Yarden Gat convinces her best friend, Adam, — a hopelessly romantic, geeky, single man — to star in her new reality TV-inspired article. The article is based on a speed dating project for Adam to find his soul mate and get married within one month.

Meanwhile, Yarden confesses to her blind date the bargain she struck with her sleazy editor and lover in exchange for completing the dating article with her best friend as a pawn. What possibly could go wrong?

Noon Wednesday, March 29

“Our Almost Completely True Story” (comedy — English; 92 minutes)

Real-life couple Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka wrote and co-star in this romantic comedy. Based almost completely on their own story, Hartley plays a tall, famous, aging screen legend who meets a short, out-of-work Jewish voice actor (Sroka) as they navigate the senior dating scene in Hollywood.

A delightful and fun crowd-pleaser, the film features a “who’s who” ensemble cast that includes Bernie Kopell, Tess Harper, Morgan Fairchild, John Rubinstein, Peter MacNicol, Sam McMurray and others.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

“Cinema Sabaya” (drama — Hebrew/Arabic with English subtitles; 92 minutes).

The film will be followed by a conversation with Chloe Kirk, director of community relations of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.

“Cinema Sabaya” tells the story of eight women, Arab and Jewish, varying widely in age, income, marital status and outlook as they attend a workshop to learn how to document their lives on video.

As each woman shares raw footage with the others, they are forced to challenge their preconceived views and beliefs, coming together as mothers, wives and women to form an empowering and lasting bond.

“Cinema Sabaya” presents a clever and heartfelt portrait of art’s capacity to unite disparate communities.A winner of five Israeli Academy Awards, including best film, the story is full of life, love, humor and authenticity.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 30

Double Feature: Jewish Journeys in Space

The films will be followed by a conversation with Rabbi Shaul Osadchecy.

“Mission of Hope” (documentary — English, 54 minutes

Commemorating 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, “Mission of Hope” is the untold story of Israel’s first astronaut Ilan Ramon and his “mission within the mission.” Ramon carried with him a small Torah scroll spirited out of the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen by its owner, a young boy who went on to become one of Israel’s top physicists.

The film follows the scroll’s path from the concentration camp to the flight deck of Columbia. From the depths of hell to the heights of space, this Torah would serve to honor the hope of a nation and to fulfill a promise made to generations past and future.

“Space Torah: A Film by Verissima Productions” (documentary — English, 25 minutes)

Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman was the first Jewish American male astronaut to fly into space. Over five space missions, he chose to bring with him numerous Jewish objects, such as mezuzot that he posted in his sleep compartment and dreidels that he spun during Hanukkah. The highlight was a small and light Torah scroll that he took with him on his fifth and last mission in February, 1996.

Rabbi Shaul Osadchey, Hoffman’s spiritual leader, was instrumental in making it possible to take a Torah scroll into space. Hoffman saw the act of bringing religious objects into space as a way of not only carrying his own traditions with him, but bringing the Torah into space had the added symbolic meaning and significance of bringing the holiness of human life into space.

This short documentary tells how family, educators, scientific and religious communities can achieve great things and bring our identity to new realms.