Circle Cinema is hosting Oklahoma filmmakers Mickey Reece and John Swab for Q&A sessions in conjunction with debut screenings of their new films.

“Country Gold,” a country music comedy from deadCenter Film Fest winner Mickey Reece, will premiere Friday, March 31 with a Q&A scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa’s John Swab will be joined by producer Jeremy Rosen for questions after a 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 opening screening of his new thriller “One Day as a Lion.”

The filmmaker screenings are among many special events coming to Circle Cinema as the theater continues to celebrate its 95th birthday. Tickets for the following events are online at CircleCinema.org.

2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour – Thursday March 30

Sponsored by The Gadget Company, Heirloom Rustic Ales, and Trout Unlimited Chapter 420. Starting at 5 p.m. in the gallery, guest can enjoy live music, food and drinks, including the debut of a new beer from Heirloom Rustic Ales.

Get the latest news about fly fishing and conservation efforts in Oklahoma from Trout Unlimited. See the best new fly fishing films from around the world at 7 p.m.. The Gadget Company will be donating fly fishing-related merch and gear to be raffled off during the film’s intermission.

Country Gold with Mickey Reece Q&A – 7:30 p.m. Friday March 31

Pre-film meet & greet at 6:30 p.m. exclusively for Circle Cinema Members

Made in Oklahoma, this film from Oklahoma City’s Mickey Reece is a black-and-white comedy about the country music world. It’s 1994 and two country-music legends meet in Nashville. They are Troyal Brux (a tip of the cowboy hat to Garth Brooks), an up-and-comer from Oklahoma who likes his steaks well done, and the washed-up, viper-tongued George Jones, who has decided he wants to have himself cryogenically frozen. The pair hit the town for one last night of misadventure before George takes the deep chill.

Night of the Creeps – Saturday April 1, 10 p.m.

The film is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premiere big screen experience for cult and retro movies. This 1986 comedy horror favorite returns to theaters for one night. It’s prom night, and a group of teens are looking forward to the dance. Plans change when alien slugs escape from a lab and start turning the students into zombies. Now it’s up to the teens to clean up campus and unleash that special dance.

One Day as a Lion with John Swab and Jeremy Rosen Q&A – 7 p.m. Tuesday April 4.

John Swab returns to Circle Cinema with a third new film in as many months, hot off the heels of February’s “Little Dixie” and January’s “Candy Land.” Made in Oklahoma, “One Day as a Lion” stars Scott Caan, J.K. Simmons and Frank Grillo. Jackie Powers (Caan) will stop at nothing to prevent his son from following him into a life of crime. With his mob employer in pursuit, a chance encounter at a roadside diner charts a new path.

Air: Courting a Legend – with special display from Silhouette Sneakers & Art Wednesday April 5

The most famous sneaker in the world deserves an iconic event. Circle Cinema is partnering with Silhouette Sneakers & Art for the opening of the new film about the creation of Air Jordans. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, local sneakerheads will bring their favorite pairs of classic J’s to display in the gallery, which will have drink specials and a DJ prior to a 7 p.m. film screening. From award-winning director Ben Affleck, the film reveals the game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division. The film stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Tucker.

Free Chol Soo Lee – Free screening with Q&A 7 p.m. Wednesday April 5

Presented as part of the 2023 Indie Lens Pop-Up season, the free documentary event will include an introduction from Circle Cinema host Sydney Alison (Kendall Whittier Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator), a post-film Q&A with local experts, sign language interpreting from TSHA and open captioning on the films.

A social justice documentary, “Free Chol Soo Lee” will be followed by a Q&A with Phil Armstrong (president and CEO, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice) and John Thao (Asian American, Pacific Islander and Desi American community advocate, entrepreneur).

The film is about 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee, who is racially profiled and convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. After spending years fighting to survive, investigative journalist K.W. Lee takes a special interest in his case, igniting an unprecedented social justice movement.