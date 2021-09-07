Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse scheduled for Q&A Tuesday night at Circle Cinema

Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse will attend a Q&A session following a Tuesday, Sept. 7 screening of his short film “The Dark Valley,” which is being paired with “Wild Indian” this week at Circle Cinema.
The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Tulsa World recently wrote that “The Dark Valley” is having a busy year on the festival circuit.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
