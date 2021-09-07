 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse scheduled for Q&A Tuesday night at Circle Cinema
0 Comments

Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse scheduled for Q&A Tuesday night at Circle Cinema

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Dark Valley

Liam Silbernagel is “Stoney” in “The Dark Valley” by Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse.

 Courtesy, T.J. Morehouse

Oklahoma filmmaker T.J. Morehouse will attend a Q&A session following a Tuesday, Sept. 7 screening of his short film “The Dark Valley,” which is being paired with “Wild Indian” this week at Circle Cinema.

The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Tulsa World recently wrote that “The Dark Valley” is having a busy year on the festival circuit.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West and Andre 3000's Donda collaboration cut due to profanity

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News