 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Oklahoma Film + Music Office names new director

  • 0
Jeannette Stanton

Jeannette Stanton is leading the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.

 Courtesy, Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Jeanette Stanton has been named the new director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Stanton joined OF+MO in 2014 as deputy director. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, she brings a strong background in management, marketing, business development and public administration to the team, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jeanette is taking on this important role,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in the release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss Thanksgiving traditions and sides. So what about green bean casserole anyway? Also, a national touring production of the musical "Six" is coming to town, plus Daddy B's BBQ is open for business in south Tulsa.

“The film industry in our state is burgeoning, and there is great potential for future growth, both in terms of productions we can recruit to the state, but also when it comes to growth of workforce and permanent industry infrastructure.”

During her eight years with OF+MO, Stanton was able to oversee the operations of the office as well as assist in the administration of the incentive program and recruitment efforts in attracting projects from companies such as Paramount+, Apple, FX Networks, GAC, Amblin and A24.

People are also reading…

“I am humbled to serve the state under this new leadership role within the Oklahoma Department of Commerce,” Stanton said. “During my time with the office, I have seen first-hand the impact of Oklahoma’s film, television and music industries, and I look forward to working in collaboration with our local industry members alongside Commerce in the continued growth and development of these industries in Oklahoma.”

In addition to her work at OF+MO, Stanton has enjoyed previously volunteering with leadership and professional development groups such as the Association of Film Commissioners International, Association of Women in Communication, Sunbeam Family Services, Allied Arts, Junior League of Oklahoma City and deadCenter Film Festival.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why these famous films were banned around the globe

Why these famous films were banned around the globe

Many of history's most famous banned movies were condemned in the wake of religious outrage, while others went too far in challenging political leaders or movements. Others, however, were banned for no apparent reason.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ticketmaster scrutinized over antitrust concerns following Taylor Swift ticket chaos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert