Oklahoma entertainment news: 10 years since fire destroyed the drive-in, Tulsa Opera documentary premieres

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the darkest day in Admiral Twin history: Sept. 3, 2010, the day the drive-in died.
It was Friday of Labor Day weekend when calls flooded in to 911 that afternoon: The Admiral Twin Drive-In's giant, all-wood screen was on fire and burning to the ground.
It would collapse, throwing sparks and embers around the area and even on to Interstate 244 as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. A different kind of audience watched the show, and the people saw longtime memories go up in smoke.
At the time, owner Blake Smith was skeptical that he'd be able to rebuild. But the community responded with support for the iconic outdoor cinema — verbally, on social media and in the form of more than $30,000 in donations.
Smith responded with a commitment to reopen, which he did in June 2012.
"It's amazing that it's been 10 years. It's been a whirlwind," said Smith, who this year alone has seen the drive-in host concerts and comedy shows, political conventions and, of course, movies on the strong steel screens during a pandemic.
A recent three-day weekend with showings of "The Outsiders," which famously filmed some scenes at the drive-in, were near sell-outs; this weekend, "Tenet" and "The New Mutants" will be playing.
"It's really something to look back on the fire, but I'm happy that we're still here," Smith said. "And I'm glad that Tulsa seems to be happy that we're still here."
Circle Cinema postpones reopening
Every movie theater was supposed to have reopened by this week, but when pandemic reports were released last week, Circle Cinema pushed pause just 24 hours before it was to reopen.
"With release of the report today (Thursday, Aug. 27) that Oklahoma is No. 8 in America for new COVID-19 cases per capita — and rising — Circle Cinema cannot reopen in good conscience. We must do our part to prevent further spread in Oklahoma and protect our community," operators of the historic art-house theater said in a release.
"We will continue to monitor trends throughout the state and will only reopen when case numbers are declining."
While the theater remains closed, it will continue presenting virtual screenings through its website, circlecinema.org, while planning other viewing options, according to the release.
"We are also exploring new ways to fulfill our mission to the community safely. We hope to have more information soon about what those may look like, from outdoor screenings to small-group private rentals and more."
So stay tuned and check the Circle's website.
Historic Tulsa Opera turn goes from stage to film
Lucia Lucas made history with her acclaimed May 2019 performance in the title role of Tulsa Opera’s “Don Giovanni,” and now, a documentary about how that casting happened has premiered.
Lucas became the first transgender singer to perform a leading role with a U.S. opera company, and that process is just part of her story in the film.
The documentary, “The Sound of Identity," was produced by Tulsans Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow.
The pair found a number of film festivals interested in the documentary, which focuses on Lucas’ time in Tulsa and her collaboration with Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker.
The feature-length film screened at the OUTshine Film Festival in Miami, Florida, and on Sunday, it won top honors, Kirkpatrick said.
"We are excited to get this Tulsa-based film into the world," he said. "We will plan to have a premiere in Tulsa (at) an undetermined date. We will want to have Lucia Lucas and Tobias Picker at that showing."
Tim Blake Nelson does 'Pinocchio'
Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water") is teaming up with Netflix for a stop-motion animated musical version of "Pinocchio," and Tulsa actor Tim Blake Nelson will be among the cast members.
There's no word on his role, but casting has been set for the main roles of the wooden boy that is brought to life by a wish come (a new young actor), the cricket (Ewan McGregor) and Gepetto (David Bradley of "Game of Thrones").
Nelson is among an ensemble cast that includes Oscar winners Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett, as well as Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro and Ron Perlman, according to a report by the industry website Deadline.
Football star's life to be made into movie
Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, and in a timely production choice, his life will be depicted in a football biopic.
The Oklahoma connection? In between playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team, Williams left the NFL to play for the upstart USFL and agreed to become the quarterback for the Oklahoma Outlaws in 1984, its only season in Tulsa, with games played at Skelly Stadium.
Whether that one season in a league that only lasted three years makes it into a film would be speculation, but it's part of the Williams story.
He starred at Grambling and became the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, ultimately leading the expansion Buccaneers into the playoffs in the 1970s before setting records in winning the Super Bowl after the 1987 season with the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C.
Will Packer Productions, which has produced movie hits including "Girls Trip" and "Night School," is producing the film and will show the many obstacles that Williams faced in his career before becoming a team official with Washington, currently serving as senior vice president of player development.
