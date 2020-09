Oklahoma entertainment news: 10 years since fire destroyed the drive-in, Tulsa Opera documentary premieres

"It's really something to look back on the fire, but I'm happy that we're still here," Smith said. "And I'm glad that Tulsa seems to be happy that we're still here."

Circle Cinema postpones reopening

Every movie theater was supposed to have reopened by this week, but when pandemic reports were released last week, Circle Cinema pushed pause just 24 hours before it was to reopen.

"With release of the report today (Thursday, Aug. 27) that Oklahoma is No. 8 in America for new COVID-19 cases per capita — and rising — Circle Cinema cannot reopen in good conscience. We must do our part to prevent further spread in Oklahoma and protect our community," operators of the historic art-house theater said in a release.

"We will continue to monitor trends throughout the state and will only reopen when case numbers are declining."

While the theater remains closed, it will continue presenting virtual screenings through its website, circlecinema.org, while planning other viewing options, according to the release.

"We are also exploring new ways to fulfill our mission to the community safely. We hope to have more information soon about what those may look like, from outdoor screenings to small-group private rentals and more."