Oklahoma entertainment news: 10 years since fire destroyed the drive-in, Tulsa Opera documentary premieres

There's no word on his role, but casting has been set for the main roles of the wooden boy that is brought to life by a wish come (a new young actor), the cricket (Ewan McGregor) and Gepetto (David Bradley of "Game of Thrones").

Nelson is among an ensemble cast that includes Oscar winners Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett, as well as Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro and Ron Perlman, according to a report by the industry website Deadline.

Football star's life to be made into movie

Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, and in a timely production choice, his life will be depicted in a football biopic.

The Oklahoma connection? In between playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team, Williams left the NFL to play for the upstart USFL and agreed to become the quarterback for the Oklahoma Outlaws in 1984, its only season in Tulsa, with games played at Skelly Stadium.

Whether that one season in a league that only lasted three years makes it into a film would be speculation, but it's part of the Williams story.