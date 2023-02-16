Candy Clark — no stranger to cruising — will find herself among classic hot rods again at the 59th Darryl Starbird Rod and Custom Car Show.

A Norman-born actress, Clark was nominated for an Academy Award for her work as Debbie Dunham in the 1973 film “American Graffiti.”

Directed by George Lucas, “American Graffiti” follows a group of youths during an eventful night of cruising in 1962. The film and its triple-platinum soundtrack are loaded with songs from the 1950s and early 1960s.

Clark earned her dragging main stripes before she was “American Graffiti.” Raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Clark said she dragged main probably every night.

“We would go from a drive-in restaurant called Carlson’s, and then we would wind up at Lone Star Drive-In,” she said “And then (we would go) back and forth, back and forth, real slow, because it was bumper to bumper traffic.”

Fast forward to “American Graffiti” and...

“When I read the script, I’m like, wow. I know this story. I know what these people are about. It was like a slice of life. You had met every one of those characters along the way.”

Clark will be among celebrity guests at the 2023 Starbird show, scheduled Friday through Sunday at SageNet Center on Expo Square. She’ll be joined by actor Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster from “The Munsters”) and famed custom car builder and designer Gene Winfield, plus Courtney Hansen and Mike Cook from Motortrend’s “Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen.”

Props to the car show for scheduling Clark in an anniversary year. “American Graffiti” turns 50 in August and still hits a sweet spot with people.

“It does,” Clark said. “It’s a classic — (named) one of the best 100 films of all time by the American Film Institute. It’ll never go out of style. It’s a slice of history that’s long gone.”

Clark referred to that particular slice of history as a transition era.

“When we shot the film, we shot it in ’72, and already, all of that music was long gone,” she said.

Taking the place of that music: “It was the Rolling Stones. It was the Beatles. It was a whole different style of music and a whole different style of dressing and makeup and everything,” Clark said.

“In that short period, everything had totally changed. That era when ‘Graffiti’ was taking place, it was more earlier rock and roll, and we would be doing all these dances like the locomotion and the twist. The watusi. The jerk. Then, with the Rolling Stones, even the whole style of dancing changed. Everything changed.”

Clark said “American Graffiti” was a little slice of life when American life was more innocent. She said she never encountered drugs in Fort Worth. Drinking? Sure.

“American Graffiti” was produced by Francis Ford Coppola, who filmed “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish” in Tulsa in 1982. Like “The Outsiders,” “American Graffiti” is regarded as a casting masterpiece. Young actors from both films went on to become stars. Fred Roos, blessed with an eye for talent, assembled both casts.

The “American Graffiti” cast included Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Harrison Ford, Charles Martin Smith, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Bo Hopkins and Suzanne Somers in a bit role as the blonde in the T-bird.

“It was perfectly cast,” Clark said of “American Graffiti.” “Unfortunately, we have lost a few of the actors, and it is really upsetting.” Williams died Jan. 25.

Asked if the cast behaved during the making of the film, Clark said, “Pretty much, yeah. It was long hours, and we were shooting at night. In the day, we were just trying to catch up on sleep, which was pretty much impossible at the Holiday Inn. My room was kind of next to the swimming pool, so you tried to sleep with little kids splashing and swimming in the swimming pool outside the window, which is not easy.”

An Oscar nomination made it all worthwhile, and then some. Clark was nominated for best supporting actor along with Tatum O’Neil (“Paper Moon”), Linda Blair (“The Exorcist”), Madeline Khan (“Paper Moon”) and Sylvia Sidney (“Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams”).

Clark sat in a second-row seat at the 1974 Academy Awards ceremony with then-boyfriend Jeff Bridges.

“It was a wonderful evening,” Clark said. “It was just great — a real highlight.”

Clark had only been in two films when she snared the nomination. The first was 1972’s “Fat City.” A serendipitous meeting with Roos led to it all.

The story: “It was at Lynn Stalmaster’s office. He was a big casting agent in New York City. I had done some extra work, and I really loved it on this film called ‘Who is Harry Kellerman?’ with Dustin Hoffman. I really liked being an extra, and I was in a crowd of about 200 people and I went back to Lynn Stalmaster’s office and I had my picture and I said ‘I really want to do some more extra work,’ and there was Fred Roos and he introduced me.

“Fred Roos said ‘Hey, do you want to come with me and watch them shoot the screen tests for ‘The Godfather?’’ Sure. That was back in the early ’70s and late ’60s. It was more an open society. People were not as scared of each other. Like today, if somebody asked you ‘Hey, do you want to go to Queens and go watch them doing something?’ You would be a little more nervous to get in a car with them or a taxi. Back then, you didn’t think anything of it.”

Clark has accumulated a lengthy list of film and TV credits since. “American Graffiti” has staying power.

“We have been carried along on this great cruise that people are very interested in and love it and never get tired of it,” Clark said.

“My friend Jeff Beck (a legendary rocker who recently passed away), he saw the film 3,000 times. He admitted to that and he recreated the yellow hot rod, so that’s the fan base we are talking about.”

Can we assume Clark is a popular guest at car shows?

“You’ll have to come by and see me and judge for yourself.”