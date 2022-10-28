'Oaklawn' documentary explores story behind 1921 graves investigation

A new locally made documentary explains the events surrounding the investigation into the mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery.

A news release about “Oaklawn” said the documentary tells the story behind the public meetings and comments about the investigation into the search of the unmarked graves stemming from the Race Massacre. It highlights the bureaucratic hurdles through the knowledge and experiences of descendants and members of the Public Oversight Committee.

The Public Oversight Committee was created as part of the City of Tulsa’s 1921 Graves Investigation to ensure transparency and accountability, according to city officials. The committee was made up largely of descendants of the massacre and leaders within Tulsa’s Black community.

The release said the committee was repeatedly left in the dark about developments and left out of major decisions. This film reveals their experience and is told in their voices.

“They said we were the oversight committee but we really are the out-of-sight committee,” State Rep. Regina Goodwin said. Goodwin’s frustrations were felt by many on the committee who believed there was inconsistent communication and “conflict with many of their wishes by officials,” according to the release.

More broadly, the film delves into injustices Black Americans face daily through inequities in all facets of life, including government and policing.

“Oaklawn” will premiere at the Center for Public Secrets, 573 S. Peoria Ave., during a special Friday, Nov. 11 event for a select group of guests. The event will feature a panel discussion and exhibit and other components. The public is invited to attend a screening the next day, Saturday, Nov. 12, also at the Center for Public Secrets. A suggested donation of $25 is encouraged for the public screening, which is limited to 50 people.

The film will premiere at Circle Cinema 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and will play at 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the year.

The film’s release comes as the City of Tulsa announced officials will once again begin excavation field work at Oaklawn Cemetery. The release said the original excavation was abruptly terminated in June 2021 after the discovery of a single gunshot victim.