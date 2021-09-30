'Nosferatu,' Boris Karloff documentary headed to Circle Cinema

The nonprofit Circle Cinema is getting into the Halloween spirit with spooky films throughout October, including a silent classic with a musical twist.

The first vampire film, the silent classic “Nosferatu” from 1922, will be shown Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 with Emmy-winning composer Dustin Edwards Howard playing an original live score.

On Halloween night, Tulsa musicians Hank Hanewinkel III and Chris Davis will be in character as their alter egos Vinny the Vampyr and Dr. Wolfenstein for the premiere of their new film “Tales of the Macabre II: The Encounter.”

The documentary “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” will be shown 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Beginning just before Karloff’s debut as Frankenstein’s creation, this new film explores the life and legacy of a cinema legend, presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. His films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors, but his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century.