Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Star Wars actors join fold for Tulsa Retromania event

Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys and actors will be on site during a Retromania Collectibles Show in Tulsa. AP Photo/Mike Groll

 Jimmie Tramel

Actors from the Power Rangers, Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises have joined the guest list for the Retromania Collectibles Show, scheduled Nov. 19 inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Previously announced guests were Denise Crosby of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Kenn Scott, who played Raphael in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films of the 1990s.

Scott suggested show organizers invite his fried and “brother in Turtle-dom” Brian Tochi, who voiced Leonardo in the TMNT films. Tochi’s film credits also include “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Police Academy.”

Guest additions from the Power Ranger franchise include Austin St. John, alias the Red Ranger, and David Fielding, who played Zordon.

“Star Wars” guests include actor/stunt performer Dickey Beer, whose resume includes Boba Fett duty in “Return of the Jedi,” and David Ankrum, who voiced the character Wedge Antilles.

Tulsa-based writers R.A. Jones and Michael Vance will be among author guests at the convention.

For information, go to heritageeventcompany.com and click on the Tulsa Retromania Show. Information also can be found on the Retromania Show Facebook page.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

