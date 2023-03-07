The eighth season of Film Noir Theatre debuts Sunday, March 12 with a selection regarded as one of the greatest noir films.

John Wooley and Ana Berry co-host Film Noir Theatre, which airs 7 p.m. Sundays on RSU-TV. The new season will launch with “Detour,” directed by Poverty Row auteur Edgar Ulmer.

“Made in 1945 on a very low budget and released by the small company PRC, it’s shot through with alienation and loneliness and, most of all, the very noir idea of fate trapping you no matter how hard you try to escape,” Wooley said.

“Tom Neal, the star, was kind of a B-picture Clark Gable, and knowing some of the real-life struggles he had only enhances the power of the movie. Clocking in at just a few minutes over an hour, it grabs you from the very first, immersing you in what you know is going to be the tale of a doomed life. I love it.”

Also scheduled to air during the new season are the original British version of the classic movie “Gaslight” from 1940 and a sort of Western noir film, 1950’s “The Capture,” whose director, John Sturges, later helmed “The Great Escape and “The Magnificent Seven.”

In the classic 1949 noir film “Impact,” a pompous industrialist is forced to seek refuge in a small town after he’s wrongly suspected of murder. And Wooley said baby boomers might be surprised to see Robert Young, the star of the long-running TV series “Father Knows Best” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.” playing a depressed CPA who believes his life has been cursed by forces beyond his control. That happens in “The Second Woman,” a film from 1950.

Wooley said the season will end with a strange picture (“Mr. Arkadian”) from Orson Welles that was shot overseas and features an international cast.

“There’s a lot of backstory on this one, which we get into in our commentary,” he said. “While it was released in Spain in 1955, it didn’t hit American cinemas until 1962. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything quite like it.”