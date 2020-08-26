The summer move slate was supposed to see Marvel’s Black Widow finally get her solo movie and DC’s Wonder Woman follow up her impressive opening solo film, but the novel coronavirus pushed those movies back to late this year, if we get to see them in 2020 at all.
The beneficiary of those delays may be the already much-postponed “The New Mutants,” which now has the summer movie slate to itself. Not bad for a movie that was finished in 2017 and was originally set to be released in April 2018 (more on that later).
But outside of comic book fans, the New Mutant characters aren’t widely known. So consider this your primer on these marvelous mutants and their big-screen debut.
Who are the New Mutants?
Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane
Actor: Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)
Wolfsbane is a Scottish mutant with the power of lycanthropy. She can transform into a werewolf, both a full-wolf form and a part-wolf, part-human form. Her father was a strict Presbyterian minister, and her religious upbringing made it difficult for her to accept her mutant powers.
Illyana Rasputin/Magik
Actor: Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”)
Magik is the younger sister of the X-Man Colossus, who has appeared in multiple X-Men movies. According to the movie’s website, she can become “encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.” In the comics, she has ties to the demonic plane of Limbo, which she uses to teleport.
Sam Guthrie/Cannonball
Actor: Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”)
Cannonball is the moral center of the New Mutants. He can fly through the sky at high velocity, and while flying, he is protected by a virtually impenetrable force field. In the comics, he was the team’s original co-leader alongside Danielle Moonstar. He’s the oldest son in a Kentucky family with 10 siblings, several who were also mutants.
Danielle Moonstar/Mirage
Actor: Blu Hunt (“The Originals”)
Mirage creates illusions from the fears of others. She was a founding member of the New Mutants before leaving in a comic storyline where she joined the Valkyries in Asgard. Mirage is Cheyenne. Blu Hunt, the actress playing her, is of Lakota descent.
Roberto da Costa/Sunspot
Actor: Henry Zaga (“13 Reasons Why”)
Sunspot absorbs solar energy and redirects it. In the comics, he primarily uses it to increase his density and strength, but he also can create updrafts for flight and project blasts of solar energy. When powered up, he turns a nonreflective solid black like a sunspot. He is the son of a wealthy Afro-Brazilian businessman.
Is ‘The New Mutants’ part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
There was some confusion on this matter in January thanks to an online post on Disney’s official fan club website, D23. That site claimed that the new movie would be part of the extended Marvel movie universe, making the New Mutant character part of the same world as the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
But that post was an error, and when it started getting reported on other sites, it disappeared from D23. Shortly after, Disney confirmed “The New Mutants” was not part of the MCU.
Why has it taken so long to get to theaters?
The release of “The New Mutants” has been delayed four times already. Here’s a rundown of its previous release dates and why it was moved:
April 13, 2018: Early work on the movie started in 2014, with the script by director Josh Boone and Knate Lee written in 2015. After the success of “Deadpool” in 2016 and the enthusiasm behind shared cinematic universes, Fox was ready to give more X-Men universe movies a shot, and “The New Mutants” got a release date for 2018.
Feb. 22, 2019: The movie was pushed back to put distance between it and “Deadpool 2,” which debuted May 18, 2018. The delay would also allow for reshoots to let the movie return to what Boone originally wanted, a superhero movie with horror movie vibes, after Fox had pushed him to turn it into more of a young-adult film in early production.
Aug. 2, 2019: “The New Mutants” was pushed from its February release date to avoid the opening of the new X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix,” which was moved from a November 2018 release to Feb. 14, 2019, before that movie was pushed to the summer.
April 3, 2020: Reshoots that reportedly were set to take place never took place, and after Disney purchased Fox, Boone delivered a final cut to the studio. The movie was in limbo for a while until Disney announced an April release. But then Disney removed it from its schedule in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Why not release it straight to Disney+ like Disney is doing with ‘Mulan’?
It seems Disney contractually can’t release “The New Mutants” straight to streaming. Boone revealed in a July interview with Collider that a contract was put in place well before the pandemic that guarantees a theatrical release before the movie can be put out on streaming platforms.
“With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place,” Boone said. “We just, too, would like to see people to see it in the theater. But it needs to obviously be at the right time when it’s safe to go back.”
Want to experience the New Mutants without going to the theater?
Maybe the movie theater in the midst of a pandemic isn’t your idea of a good time. That’s understandable. Fortunately, for about the same price as you’d spend to go to the movies, you can pick up the comics the movie is reportedly based on, The Demon Bear Saga. The story was one of the earliest in the comic series, featuring, well, a demon bear that was often represented as just claws or teeth or a combination of both on a black background. The story brought a psychological horror element to the New Mutants comic that made it stand out from other comics at the time.
The main thrust of the story ran in issues 18 through 20. You may be able to find the individual comics at local comic book stores, or you can find collected versions online for various prices.
